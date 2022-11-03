Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith “In Talks,” Could Fight December 17th

After all that wasted time, energy and money he put together for the ill-fated “Legacy” fight with Conor Benn, it seems there is a chance Chris Eubank Junior could still get a fight before 2022 – a most frustrating year for the 33 year old – is over. As per The Daily Star, Eubank Jr and Liam Smith are currently “in talks,” with the two possibly looking at a December 17th date.

Nothing has been signed yet, and December 17 is only approximately six weeks away, so the fight is perhaps far more likely for next year. However, both guys want the fight, while Eubank Jr is still in shape having worked so hard for the October 8 fight that fell apart, his time in the gym something he will of course not want to waste, and Smith fought and won in quick fashion just a couple of months ago and he has said he will be ready to go again as soon as next month.

Eubank, 32-2(23) and Smith, 32-3-1(19) have expressed a good deal of interest as far as fighting one another and this is not a fight that would prove too difficult to make, as Liam Smith says himself. “I think we are both willing to fight each other so I am sure that it can be made,” Smith said to Sky Sports. “I would be ready for December, I fought in September and – by my usual process – I would be ready to go again in December.”

The fight, if it happens, will be at 160 pounds, where Smith fought when he stopped Hassan Mwakinyo in four rounds. A former WBO champ at 154 pounds, Smith, a year older than Eubank, has fought and won twice this year. Eubank last saw action in February, this a points win over Liam Williams for what will go down as his sole appearance this year unless the Smith fight does get over the line in December.

After all the hype that surrounded the Eubank-Benn clash, this fight will be seen by some as a let down, yet Eubank-Smith is a darn solid fight (not PPV worthy, but that’s a whole different article!). And again, it would be a real shame for Eubank if he did end this year having had just one solitary ring appearance.