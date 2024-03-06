Chantelle Cameron Claims That The Katie Taylor Trilogy Fight Is “Off”

After Chantelle Cameron’s Claim Katie Taylor Trilogy Fight Is “Off,” Hearn Says the Fight “Will Happen In 2024”

Last month, former women’s unified 140 pound champion Chantelle Cameron said that the trilogy fight between her and current 140 pound champion Katie Taylor was “on” for May 25th, the rubber-match to take place in Dublin, at the same 3Arena where the first two fights between the intense rivals played out.

But just yesterday, 32 year old Cameron took to social media to say the third fight was “off.”

“I have agreed to a massive purse reduction to make this fight happen financially, as this is what I was told was the hold-up from the fight being agreed,” Cameron said vis social media. “The reason is because I want to create my own legacy. The trilogy not happening is down to Katie and her team not me.”

Now, promoter Eddie Hearn has responded to what Cameron had to say, with the Matchroom boss stating that the rubber-match “will happen in 2024.” That date of May 25th has proven to be one that was prematurely announced by Cameron, but Hearn says that even if it’s not in May, the third and final fight between Cameron and Taylor will definitely happen some time this year.

“If it’s not In May, it will happen – and in 2024 as well,” Hearn said to BBC Sport. “At the moment we haven’t reached a deal. We’ve got a number of plans for Katie Taylor that we’re discussing. We’re putting together a roadmap for the next couple of fights. I want her to fight Chantelle Cameron and she wants to fight Chantelle Cameron. Within the next two fights, it will definitely be either Chantelle Cameron or Amanda Serrano.”

This is obviously not what Cameron wants to hear. What if Taylor, who at age 37 is closing in on the final few fights of her illustrious career, fights Serrano next (this would be another rematch, of another great fight, with Taylor having edged Serrano on points back in April of 2022), and loses? Would Cameron, 18-1(8) still get her third fight with Katie? Hearn said that Taylor’s next fight should be confirmed in the “next week to 10 days,” but according to Cameron she has already agreed to take a pay cut to make the third Taylor fight happen.

Again, this is not great news for Cameron, and her fans could certainly be justified in thinking she is being treated pretty poorly here. At the end of the day, Taylor and Taylor alone should decide who she wants to fight next – Cameron or someone else. Unless that is, Taylor, 23-1(6) has been ordered to make a defence of one of her four belts. But if this is the case, then why did Cameron fully believe the third fight was done for May 25 when it actually wasn’t?

Bottom line – that third fight between Taylor and Cameron has to happen, and one would think both fighters would fully agree on this.