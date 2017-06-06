Cecilia Braekhus and Erica Farias fight this Friday

This afternoon the Final Press Conference for the “The Battle of Bergen” was held as “The First Lady of Boxing”, CECILIA BRAEKHUS, (30-0-0, 8 KO’s), defends her Welterweight World Titles (WBC/WBA, WBO/IBF/IBO) against current WBC Junior Welterweight World Champion ERICA ‘La Pantera” FARIAS, (24-1-0, 10 KO’s) this Friday night, June 9 at the Bergenhus Fortress – Koengen in Bergen, Norway.

CECILIA BRAEKHUS

“This is the real homecoming. That is also the reason why I chose the absolutely toughest opponent out there. This is the only fight this event deserves. Erica is the toughest opponent of my career, but I’m ready for Friday night to defend my titles.”





“I’m so excited to be fighting in Bergen, my home since I was a very small child, it means a great deal to me to fight here on Friday night.”

ERICA FARIAS

“This is the biggest fight of my career, I have so much respect for Cecilia and all that she has accomplished in women’s boxing. She has truly been an inspiration to me.”

“I’ve trained very hard in Argentina for this fight and plan on being victorious on Friday night.”

BRAEKHUS vs. FARIAS is the third professional boxing event to take place in Norway following the decades long ban on professional boxing. Braekhus is the only undisputed world champion in boxing A crowd of over 15,000 is expected at the concert venue typically used for the biggest musical acts touring Europe.





Braekhus prepares for Farias

Finishing up her training in the beautiful resort town of Torrevieja, Spain, ‘The First Lady of Boxing’, CECILIA BRAEKHUS, (30-0-0, 6 KO’s), is preparing for the toughest fight of her 10-year professional career against WBC Junior Welterweight World Champion ERICA ‘La Pantera’ FARIAS, (24-1-0, 10 KO’s) on Friday, June 9 at the Bergenhus Fortress – Koengen in Bergen, Norway.

A native of Bergen from childhood, Braekhus, universally recognized as the #1 Women’s Pound-for-Pound Fighter in the World, will defend her WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO/IBO Welterweight World Titles in front of a massive crowd expected to reach over 15,000 fight fans.

Following the lifting of the decades long ban in Norway of professional boxing which Braekhus was instrumental in removing, she has defended her titles twice in her homeland.

On October 1, 2016, Braekhus knocked out Anne Sophie Mathis in the second round in front of a sold out crowd at The Spectrum in Oslo, Norway. Most recently she won a 10-round unanimous decision over Klara Svensson at the same venue on February 24, 2017.

Speaking from here training camp in Spain, Braekhus stated, “This training camp has been terrific with Johnathon (Banks), this is our fourth fight together and I’m continuing to learn a great deal from him.”

“In my last three fights I’ve become much more of an aggressive fighter and he’s truly brought that out in me, more of an American and Detroit style of fighting.”

“Erica Farias is the toughest opponent of my career. She’s moving up from the junior welterweight division where she’s the WBC champion and one of the best fighters in the division.”

“I know Farias is coming for all my belts and I’m up to the challenge. This is my true homecoming as I’ve lived in Bergen since the age of two and we’re expecting a huge crowd of close to 15,000 fans. No way I won’t be ready.”

