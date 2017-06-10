Who next for Pacquiao after he “demolishes this guy” Jeff Horn?

Is the upcoming July fight between superstar Manny Pacquiao and unbeaten but somewhat little-known Jeff Horn a mere formality, a fight that has only one winner? Horn and all of Australia are hugely excited about the fight and the belief is high that puncher Horn can pull off the upset; but everywhere else, it seems, the sure winner is Pac Man.

Certainly trainer Freddie Roach is predicting a KO win for his fighter, a demolition job even; and Roach is looking at who Manny will fight in his second fight of 2017, at the end of the year.

Speaking with radio host Jenna J, Freddie mentioned a couple of hugely exciting possibilities for Pacquiao and his next fight after July 2.





“What happens in the next fight will determine where Manny is in his career right now,” Roach said. “Mikey Garcia’s brother came to see me a couple of weeks ago and challenged me and asked if Manny would fight Mikey Garcia. I love that fight but I don’t have the final say in that. We’re looking for a big fight after this one, but we need to get this guy [Horn] out of the way first. We’re going to go out there and I think, demolish this guy, which is what we need to do. Garcia is a big name, [Terence] Crawford is a big name. I think Manny can still contend with all of those guys.”

Is it worth mentioning how Roach also said that his number-one choice of next opponent for Pacquiao is Floyd Mayweather? Probably not, as there seems to be absolutely zero chance that fight will ever, ever happen again. But as far as Pac Man against either Garcia (should Garcia get past Floyd’s on/off/on again buddy Adrien Broner in July) or Crawford goes; either fight would be HUGE. Not to mention very hard to pick.

But will Pacquiao destroy the determined Horn the way Roach thinks he will? Maybe. But with an entire country supporting him, believing in him, Horn might not go quite so easily. Maybe we will see a thrilling, if pretty short, slugfest in Brisbane next month.