May 20th Looking Like Some Huge Night For Boxing

April’s boxing schedule really is quite something, with numerous big and exciting fights set – Anthony Joshua’s return, Shakur Stevenson’s 135 pound debut, Joe Joyce-Zhang Zhilei, Tank Davis-Ryan Garcia and, we hope, Fury-Usyk – but the month of May is also shaping up as something special.

Confirmed for May 20 in Ireland is the Katie Taylor-Chantelle Cameron fight, this one that will rock all of Ireland in superstar Taylor’s homecoming; the taking of this risky fight also a clear sign of his much Taylor is, as the saying goes, daring to be great. Added to the card, is another female showdown that is also a potential thriller, this between defending WBA 154 pound champ Terri Harper and former undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus.

Talk about a superb co-feature. Harper, 12-1-1(6) and two wins removed from that nasty KO at the hands of Alycia Baumgerdner, looked great in beating Hannah Rankin to win the WBA super-welterweight title last September; Harper having previously won belts at super-featherweight.

At age 41, Braekhus will be giving away some 15 years against Harper, but “The First Lady” is far from a faded, finished fighter. Currently 37-2(9), Braekhus has never been stopped and she is coming off a win that followed her two losses to Jessica McCaskill. Can Braekhus rule again or will youth be served as Harper gets the win?

In further addition to the two women’s fights, Eddie Hearn has said there is “still more to come” and that another world title or two will be announced soon. To repeat: Ireland will be rocking on May 20!

And on the same night in Las Vegas, we could be getting the potential lightweight classic that is Devin Haney Vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko. ESPN.com reports the fight is close to done. This fight is a real treat in the making for all lovers of The Sweet Science, with the skill levels on display likely to hit the roof. How great is Loma still? How great can Haney become?

This one could go either way, and that’s what we fans love – 50 50 fights between the best. This fight is also likely to be the big-for-the weight (see huge) Haney’s final fight at 135 pounds, before he makes the move to 140.

If all things fall into place they way they look like falling into place, the night of May 20 will be one huge party for all boxing fans. When it works, this great sport of ours really is super-special.