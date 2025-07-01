Shakur Stevenson: Why He’s Not on the Pound-for-Pound List Despite Three Titles

Shakur Stevenson says he should be on Ring’s pound-for-pound list due to his accomplishments of having captured three division world titles in the first six years of his career.

Weak Opponent Resume

Thus far, he’s been excluded, and it’s understandable why. Shakur’s resume lacks quality names, and the opponents he beat to become a three-division world champion were less than elite.

Shakur’s three-division title wins:

Edwin De Los Santos: 135

Jamel Herring: 130

Joet Gonzalez: 126

Herring was 35 years old and never great, even when he was young. Joet Gonzalez is more of a bottom fringe Contender at best. These are the guys Shakur beat to capture three division titles.

If Shakur had to beat Andy Cruz to capture his lightweight title, he likely would have lost, and his promoters would have had to shop around for a vulnerable belt-holder for him to capture a belt.

Padley, Cruz, Martin Comparison

“I don’t know. We’ve got to see more of him to tell,” said Shakur Stevenson to DAZN Boxing when asked if his last opponent, Josh Padley, can beat Andy Cruz and Frank Martin at lightweight. “Guys my size, if you’re not as skillful as I am, I’d suggest you go to 130. I’m a hell of a fighter.”

Stevenson sounds ridiculous saying that he doesn’t know if his last opponent, Josh Padley, would beat Andy Cruz and Frank Martin. He wouldn’t be competitive with either. Padley shouldn’t even be ranked in the top 15. Shakur sounds like he’s trying to make his last win look better than it actually was.

Three Titles: Outstanding Feat?

“I know I’m not at the top of the list as far as accomplishments, and the opponents that have been in front of me. I do think that for me to be a three-division champ at 27 years old, it’s just outstanding,” said Shakur.

It’s not a normal thing to go win a belt at 126, 130, unify, and become the Ring Magazine champion, and go up to 135 and win a title off the rip; it’s not a normal thing to be done in your first few years of your career. That’s something they do their entire careers after being in the game for 15 years. I should be on the [pound-for-pound] list,” said Stevenson.

While it does sound impressive that Shakur has captured three division world titles in the first six years of his career, the reality is that he’s not fought great opposition. He’s shown what a fighter can do in this era of watered-down weight classes with four belts available in every division. If you’re signed to a big promotional company, as Shakur was with Top Rank, they can grease the wheels to put you in a position to fight vulnerable champions.