Tszyu established his rhythm from the opening bell. He utilized a heavy jab to back Nurja up and spent the early rounds dismantling the Albanian’s defense with short, sharp combinations. While Nurja tried to stay active and trade, he couldn’t find the room to breathe or stop the constant forward motion coming his way.

The momentum shifted heavily in the fourth round when Tszyu landed a clean shot that sent Nurja to the canvas. While it looked like a finish might be coming, Tszyu remained patient. He opted, slow, methofical approach, choosing to break Nurja down. It looked like Tszyu was afraid to take chances for fear being of clipped.

Throughout the middle rounds, Tszyu focused on the body to sap Nurja’s remaining energy. The gap widened further in Round 7 when the referee deducted a point from Nurja for excessive holding. By that stage, the visitor was in survival mode, and the fight was slipping away entirely.

The championship rounds were more of the same. Tszyu dictated every aspect of the contest, landing the crisper shots and never allowing Nurja to gain a foothold. Even as he occasionally turned up the heat, Tszyu stayed disciplined and composed until the final bell.

The judges’ scorecards told the story of the night, with all three turning in 100-88 tallies. Tszyu moves his record to 27-3 (18 KOs), successfully continuing his climb back toward the top of the sport. The only minor blemish on the night was a cut under Tszyu’s left eye, which will require some recovery time before he looks toward his next major opponent.

Nurja drops to 20-1 (9 KOs) but earned respect for his toughness, lasting the full ten rounds under relentless fire.