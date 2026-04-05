Sam Goodman Outpoints Ruiz, Reclaims IBF Mandatory Position

The scores read 118-110, 116-112, and 115-113, though the fight had a few moments that made it feel closer than those numbers suggest.

Goodman (22-1, 8 KOs) had an early scare in the second round when Ruiz (23-2, 17 KOs) landed a sharp left hand that staggered him shortly after Goodman had briefly hurt Ruiz with a combination. From there, Goodman adjusted and began to control the pace, using his jab and footwork to keep Ruiz from settling.

Ruiz remained awkward and dangerous, switching stances and looking to land his left, but Goodman kept things disciplined.

By the middle rounds, Goodman was dictating where the exchanges took place and landing the more consistent work.

Damage was visible on Goodman, particularly around his right eye, though he avoided the kind of cuts that previously disrupted his plans against undisputed champion Naoya Inoue.

In the later rounds, Goodman increased his body work and began to slow Ruiz. A left uppercut in the tenth and steady pressure along the ropes in the eleventh had Ruiz covering up and fading. The final round saw both fighters ease off, with Goodman content to secure the decision.

The win puts Goodman back at the front of the IBF line at 122 pounds. His earlier title opportunity was lost after injuries delayed a fight with Inoue, and the champion is currently scheduled to face Junto Nakatani next in Tokyo.

Whether Inoue remains in the division afterward is still unclear, but Goodman has done what he needed to do. He holds the mandatory position again and is waiting on the title picture to open.

It’s a “hurry up and wait” situation for Goodman, but the path is clearer than it was a few months ago. He definitely has a chance of landing the fight, though a few massive variables are currently in the air.

Naoya Inoue is scheduled to defend his undisputed crown against Junto Nakatani at the Tokyo Dome. This is arguably the biggest threat Inoue has ever faced. If Nakatani pulls off the upset, Goodman’s mandatory status transfers to him, which might actually be a harder fight to sell commercially outside of Australia.