Derek Chisora Weighs 266.7lbs, Holds 40lb Edge Over Deontay Wilder

A 40-pound difference is massive. While Chisora is banking on bulk, Wilder is at his leanest, 226.4 lbs. It’s essentially a cruiserweight with a right hand taking on a super-heavyweight with a paunch.

Wilder, by comparison, remains one of the lighter heavyweights despite his height and reach advantages. His approach has typically centered on timing and power rather than sustained output.

“I only have to be perfect for two seconds,” Wilder said. “Derek has to be perfect for 12 rounds.”

The weight gap reinforces that contrast. Chisora enters as the heavier fighter expected to apply pressure, while Wilder continues to rely on finding a single opening.

The fight alienates the hardcore crowd, who view this as more of a legends exhibition than a top-tier heavyweight contest. Between the Riyadh Season and major title fights, asking fans to shell out for two fighters who are clearly in their twilight years, especially with Chisora as a career gatekeeper, is a tough sell.

The lack of buzz is the real story here. Boxing fans are increasingly savvy, and trying to sell this as a “clash of icons” on PPV feels like a reach.

If Chisora doesn’t get a knockout early, his weight will likely become his biggest enemy. For Wilder, it’s the ultimate low-risk, high-reward scenario: if he wins, he keeps the Anthony Joshua dream alive.