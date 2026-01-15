Canelo’s Next Move at 168 Is Already Clear

Every once in a while, something interrupts that rhythm. It’s almost never competitive pride. It’s money. When Turki Alalshikh enters the picture, stalled conversations suddenly become productive. Fights that sat untouched for months get penciled in. Not because anyone has changed their mind about risk, but because the price finally outweighs it. Remove that factor, and the division reverts to its default setting.

That’s important when you start thinking about what Canelo Alvarez is likely to do next.

He’s coming off elbow surgery and a loss last September. That’s a moment in a career where caution isn’t a flaw, it’s a strategy. He’s going to look for the option that lets him prepare cleanly, pace himself, and control variables.

Viewed that way, the most logical path runs through the winner of Hamzah Sheeraz against Diego Pacheco. Both are good fighters and are still in the development stage. Neither brings a style that forces a veteran to tear up the blueprint. Those are manageable nights, and Alvarez has built an entire weight-class reign around being maneuvered.

What doesn’t fit that approach are fighters like Osleys Iglesias or Christian Mbilli. Iglesias brings size, power, and a southpaw look that interrupts rhythm without offering much upside. Mbilli brings a pace that keeps coming and keeps asking questions. Those are the kinds of fights veterans usually leave alone unless the reward becomes impossible to ignore.

If Alvarez turns toward Jose Armando Resendiz, nobody will blink. Resendiz was elevated without fighting for the belt, and choosing him would align perfectly with how this division has been managed for years. It wouldn’t resolve anything. It would simply continue the pattern.

Alvarez didn’t hold all four titles at 168 by accident. He avoided the division’s most awkward styles, controlled the terms, and stayed disciplined about risk. It was effective. It also froze the weight class in place.

If unification happens now, it won’t be organic. It will be bought. And if someone like Iglesias benefits from that scenario, it will be because the money finally forced choices that otherwise wouldn’t be made.

If that money never shows up, the division keeps rewarding patience. And Alvarez, more than anyone else at 168, has already shown that patience, when priced correctly, can look a lot like command.