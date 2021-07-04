Canelo Alvarez wants Jermall Charlo, not GGG

Gennadiy Golovkin is not on Canelo Alvarez’s wishlist for a future fight. The Mexicano superstar Canelo was asked this week by DAZN on who he preferred to fight between Golovkin and Charlo, and he said, “Charlo.”

This means that IBF middleweight champion Golovkin needs to forget about Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KOs) and start focusing on facing the best opposition possible.

Golovkin may have unwittingly hurt his chances for getting a third fight with Canelo by backing away from taking on elite-level opposition.

If Golovkin had continued to take risks with his career, his popularity would be higher than it is now, and Canelo would be motivated to fight him again.

The way it is now, Golovkin is the forgotten man in the eyes of many boxing fans because he stopped fighting the best.

Golovkin should have fought these fighters in the last three years to keep his popularity high:

Demetrius Andrade

Jermall Charlo

Erislandy Lara

Jaime Munguia

Chris Eubank jr

Billy Joe Saunders

Callum Smith

David Benavidez

Many boxing fans believe that Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) has been facing soft opposition since his loss to Canelo in 2018 so that he wouldn’t get beaten and hurt his chances of getting a third fight.

With Canelo making it clear that he wants Charlo over GGG, it’s time for the Kazahstan fighter to move on and stop holding out hope that he’ll get a third fight with the Mexican star.

Golovkin’s opposition that he’s faced in the last three years since signing with DAZN has been disappointing. GGG has basically stopped taking risks with his career and has taken it easy with three fights:

Steve Rolls

Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Kamil Szeremeta

The streaming giant DAZN hasn’t gotten much of any quality fights from Golovkin since they signed him.

The three guys that Golovkin has fought since inking a lucrative contract with DAZN are more tune-up level opposition, not the type of fighters that one would expect to see from someone being paid huge bucks.

DAZN is rumored to be looking to get Golovkin to fight WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade next rather than a fight against WBA 160-lb champion Ryota Murata.

According to Eddie Hearn, Golovkin wants to fight the twice-beaten 35-year-old Murata in December in Japan. That’s not a fight that would play out big in the U.S and bring in subscribers, as Murata isn’t well known to the casual boxing fans in the States.

The fans that have seen Murata fight have watched him lose to Hassan N’Dam and Rob Brant. Murata avenged both of those losses, but they beat him, showing you the type of fighter he is.

Derevyanchenko indeed turned out to be a tough fight for Golovkin, but that’s more a sign of how little the 39-year-old GGG has left in the tank at this point in his 15-year professional career.

Daniel Jacobs and Jermall Charlo soundly beat Derevyanchenko. Golovkin struggling against Derevyanchenko showed where he’s at talent-wise.

If Golovkin wants a third fight with Canelo, he needs to forget about fighting the paper champion Murata and focus on fighting the guys that will bring in subscribers to DAZN. That means Golovkin should fight Charlo, Andrade, Benavidez, Lara, Eubank Jr, and Callum.

You got to wonder whether DAZN will offer GGG a new contract when his existing one expires. It’s not that Golovkin is too old to continue fighting.

It’s the way he’s been playing it safe by fighting the likes of Rolls, Szeremeta, and Derevyanchenko.

When you’re getting the kind of money that Golovkin is getting from DAZN, he should have a sense of obligation to give them the type of fights that they need to bring in subscribers.

You’re not going to do that fighting no-name opposition over and over again to pad your record to keep from losing again.

GGG choosing to fight Szeremeta recently was a huge mistake on his part because it was an embarrassingly bad fight, and it made it look like he’s padding his record by fighting woeful opposition.

If you’re Golovkin, you shouldn’t have taken that fight. Even if Golovkin had to vacate his IBF title, he shouldn’t have fought Szeremeta.