WBA to vote on reinstating Pacquiao as 147-lb champion

Manny Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) could be reinstated as the WBA welterweight champion by the World Boxing Board of governors before he faces IBF/WBC champion Errol Spence Jr on August 21st.

According to Mike Coppinger, the WBA will be putting it to a vote whether to reinstate the 42-year-old Pacquiao as the welterweight champion. Pacquiao is the WBA ‘Champion in Recess’ right now.

Having the WBA title on the line for the Pacquiao vs. Spence fight will increase the chances of seeing an undisputed championship soon for the 147-lb division.

The Pacquiao vs. Spence fight winner can then face WBO champion Terence Crawford for the undisputed championship either late 2021 or early 2022.

Yordenis Ugas is presently holding the position as the WBA 147-lb champion, which he was given last February when Pacquiao was made Champion in Recess due to his two-year layoff.

The chances of the WBA reinstating the highly popular Pacquiao as their full champion are high. It’s almost a certainty that the WBA governors will vote to reinstate Pacquiao as the 147-lb champion.

If Manny gets his WBA belt back, there will be four titles on the line for when he faces Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) on August 21st.

As such, the Pacquiao vs. Spence fight winner will be in an excellent position to negotiate a fight with Crawford.

Spence has already made it clear that he wants the Crawford fight if he beats Pacquiao.

However, the average boxing fan probably won’t care whether the WBA reinstates Pacquiao as their 147-lb champion. All the fans care about is seeing Pacquiao battle, Spence next month.

Ring Magazine title to be on the line for Pacquiao-Spence

Earlier on Sunday, it was learned the Ring Magazine welterweight title would be at stake for the Pacquiao-Spence fight. That title is often made available for fights involving the two belt fighters in a weight class, but that’s not the case for the Pacquiao vs. Spence fight. Pacquiao is seen as the #3 welterweight.

The two top welterweights are Spence and Crawford. It’s likely Ring Magazine chose to make their welterweight title available for the Pacquiao vs. Spence fight because they might not believe that the winner will ever fight Crawford.

“Sources: WBA board of governors will vote on the potential reinstatement of Manny Pacquiao as welterweight champ ahead of his Aug. 21 showdown with two-belt champ Errol Spence Jr. He’s currently champion in recess after a two-year layoff. Yordenis Ugas was elevated in his absence,” said @MikeCoppinger.

“IBF and WBC champion Errol Spence Jr. and Manny Pacquiao will now fight to become the first Ring welterweight champion since Floyd Mayweather relinquished the title in Sept. 2015. (via @RingMagazine).”

Pacquiao had tried to defend his WBA title during the lockdown, but the fights he tried to set up with Ryan Garcia, Crawford, and Conor McGregor failed to happen.