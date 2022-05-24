Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin III on DAZN PPV on September 17th

Gennadiy Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) will be looking to take advantage of Dmitry Bivol’s recent one-sided win over Canelo Alvarez to defeat the Mexican superstar for a second consecutive time in their officially announced trilogy match on September 17th on DAZN PPV.

To his credit, Canelo wanted to run it back against Bivol immediately, but it appears he’s been persuaded by the higher-ups to take the Golovkin match next. It makes sense.

Golovkin is getting old, and the way he looked in his last fight against a very average Ryota Murata on April 9th, it’s pretty evident that he’ll lose if he’s forced to defend his IBF/WBA 160-lb titles against one of the top contenders like Janibek Alimkhanuly, Jaime Munguia or Chris Eubank Jr.

Canelo tires rapidly

That doesn’t mean that Golovkin can’t beat Canelo because he certainly can. What we’ve seen from Canelo in the last year, including his previous fight against Bivol, is a fighter that has a low work rate, only throws single shots, and fatigues rapidly.

Against Bivol, Canelo fought on fumes after three rounds and appeared to lose nine of the last ten rounds. The only round in the second half that Canelo appeared to win was the ninth because Bivol took it off.

It looked like Bivol decided to toy with Canelo in the ninth by covering up and then blasting him with three-punch combinations now and then.

The location for the Canelo vs. Golovkin trilogy has yet to be revealed. Still, it’s safe to say it’ll be back in Las Vegas, Nevada. Don’t be surprised if the fight is staged at the T-Mobile Arena, the same venue that Canelo-Golovkin’s two previous bouts took place and also the same spot as the recent Bivol match on May 7th.

“I feel thrilled and proud to be able to give the best fights, and this fight won’t be an exception,” said Saul Alvarez.

I wouldn’t say that Canelo vs. Golovkin III could be described as one of the “best fights,” but it’s decent. It would be better, obviously, if Canelo were to run it back against Bivol or fight one of these killers:

Artur Beterbiev

David Benavidez

Demetrius Andrade

Joe Smith Jr

David Morrell Jr

“I hope to see you on September 17,” said Golovkin.

That comment from Golovkin seems to suggest that he’s worried that Canelo might pull put.

Is Golovkin too old?

Some fans see the 40-year-old Golovkin as being too old at this point to beat Canelo, but you can’t count out the still powerful & highly skilled GGG in this match.

What we saw from Canelo in his recent loss to Bivol was an aging fighter with serious stamina issues and incapable of throwing more than a small handful of punches each round.

For the September 17th fight, the 31-year-old Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) will be returning to the 168-lb division to defend his undisputed championship against Golovkin, who will be moving up in weight from middleweight to challenge him for his four belts.