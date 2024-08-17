Canelo & Turki: A Partnership on the Horizon?

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes Canelo Alvarez will work with His Excellency Turki Alalshikh or anyone if “the deal is right” for him following his next fight against Edgar Berlanga on September 14th.

Canelo (61-2-2, 39 KOs) recently rebuffed Turki, letting him know that he didn’t want to discuss putting a fight together with Terence Crawford in 2025. The Mexican star wanted to wait until after his title defense against Berlanga next month.

Canelo’s Flexibility

Alvarez isn’t the type to hold grudges, and he would be willing to work with Turki to listen to his ideas for a fight in 2025. Whether Canelo will be interested in fighting Crawford is unclear, as it must make sense.

It’s not a fight where Canelo gains credibility from fans by fighting an older, smaller fighter coming off an unimpressive debut at 154 against Israil Madrimov. Crawford looked underpowered against Madrimov, and you can only imagine how over-matched he’d be moving up two weight classes to take on the powerful Canelo Alvarez at 168.

It would be almost impossible for the Nebraska native to take on a fighter that much bigger and stronger than him.

Canelo’s Business-First Approach to Boxing

“I love Canelo. I think he’s a great fighter. He has his own mind. He does business his way. If the deal is right, it doesn’t matter who it is. Saul will get it done,” said promoter Eddie Hearn to Secondsout about his belief that Canelo Alvarez and His Excellency Turki Alalshikh can patch up their differences and work together for a big fight.

Canelo vs. Crawford would attract much interest from hardcore boxing fans in the U.S. The question is whether the casual fans are as excited about this fight. The reports of Crawford vs. Madrimov bringing in 200K PPV buys earlier this month on August 3rd aren’t a good sign.

Those numbers show that Crawford, despite his great talent, isn’t marketable to the general public in the U.S.