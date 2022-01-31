Canelo to fight in Vegas in May, Mexico in September

Canelo Alvarez’s trainer/manager Eddy Reynoso says their plans are for a fight in Las Vegas in May and then in Mexico in September. The battle in Mexico would be in a stadium. Reynoso states that he likes the idea of Canelo facing Jermall Charlo because he views him as “media-friendly.”

In the same interview, Reynoso expressed interest in Canelo fighting a trilogy match with Gennadiy Golovkin. That’s a fight that many boxing fans are eager to see. Canelo has to do that soon if he wants to get the battle before Golovkin gets too old for it to be viewed as sporting.

Golovkin is turning 40 in April, and it would be pointless if Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) makes him wait another year before fighting him again.

Canelo will be criticized if he waits until Golovkin is 41 next year before fighting him again. DAZN has offered Canelo a lot of money to fight Golovkin, yet he’s chosen to fight less paying fights against Billy Joe Saunders, Avni Yildirim, Callum Smith, Danny Jacobs, Sergey Kovalev, Caleb Plant, and Rocky Fielding.

It seems like Canelo didn’t want to take the risk of fighting Golovkin again after his controversial win against him in 2018.

Waiting until Golovkin is 41 before fighting him again would make it clear that Canelo has been waiting until he got old before fighting him.

Canelo should have already fought Golovkin for the third time, and, strangely, he’s chosen not to.

It’s been FOUR years since Canelo beat Golovkin by a controversial 12 round majority decision in 2018.

Many boxing fans believe the main reason Canelo has chosen not to give Golovkin a third fight in 2019 or 2020 is because he wanted to age him so that he wouldn’t be as dangerous as he’d been.

Eddy Reynoso knows who he’d like @Canelo to fight in May 👀 pic.twitter.com/43005tYDrp — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) January 31, 2022

If Canelo makes Golovkin wait another four years, he’ll be 44, and the fight will be seen as a sick joke.

Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) would make sense as Canelo’s opponent for September in a stadium in Mexico. That would generate a lot of interest from boxing fans in that country.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has reportedly offered Canelo a two-fight deal to face WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in May and then Golovkin in September.

The offer from PBC is for Canelo to fight Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs). If Reynoso takes the offer from PBC, which seems like he will, Vegas is the place to go.

Like always, Canelo will be the A-side, and Charlo will need an exceptional performance for him to win.

We haven’t seen a vintage effort from Charlo in many years, though, and it looks like he’s lost something from his game due to his habit of fighting only once a year.

That’s good for Canelo because it improves his chances of winning. If this were the 2018 version of Jermall when he was still hungry and fighting two times per year, the Mexican star might be in danger of losing.

“I think a [Jermall] Charlo fight is more media-friendly [for Canelo Alvarez],” said Eddy Reynoso to Fight Hub TV on who Saul should fight next on May 7th. “Charlo is a fighter that sells more, a fighter that more people follow, and because of that, it’s a more attractive fight,” said Reynoso.

As far as Vegas fight goes, Jermall Charlo would be the better option for him than Bivol or Golovkin.

Considering the two controversial decisions that Canelo had against GGG took place in Las Vegas, the Mexican star should face Charlo there.

Canelo can save Golovkin for Mexico. At least there’s no baggage that would come with staging the Golovkin fight in that country as opposed to bringing the fight back to Las Vegas, where both of Canelo’s fights against GGG were tarnished by controversial decisions.