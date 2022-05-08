Canelo should return to 168 after Bivol rematch says Sergio Mora

DAZN commentator Sergio Mora says Canelo Alvarez needs to return to the 168-lb division after his rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in September.

Mora feels that Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) shouldn’t be fighting at 175 because he’s too small, and he suspects that’s the reason for his poor showing in losing to Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) last Saturday night.

After the way he performed against Bivol, Mora says Canelo shouldn’t fight IBF/WBC light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev or WBO champion Joe Smith Jr.

At this point, Mora says he’s not certain if Canelo’s loss to Bivol was a product of lack of size or the ring wear from a long 17-year professional career.

Mora feels that his rematch with Bivol on September 17th will show what the problem is with Canelo because he expects him to improve for the second fight.

Bivol easily outboxed Canelo, beating him by a 12-round unanimous decision at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Mora says he disagreed with the identical 115-113 scores turned in by all three judges, as he saw the fight as 10-2 or 9-3 in Bivol’s favor.

The judges did Canelo no favors by scoring it so close because it reinforces the belief that many boxing fans have that the Mexican star has been protected all these years, saved from numerous defeats.

It’s unclear what Mora believes will change in the Canelo-Bivol rematch, considering Canelo will still be undersized for the 175-lb division. Canelo’s slow feet, lack of reach, and stamina issues won’t change for the rematch with Bivol.

Those problems are going to be there no matter how many times he fights the Russian fighter Bivol.

“We expected Bivol to be difficult to beat, the size, discipline, distance, the jab, and I’m glad the judges got it right because they could have done what they always do and messed it all up,” said Sergio Mora to Fight Hub TV on Dmitry Bivol’s victory over Canelo Alvarez.

“The judges got it right. Good for them,” Mora continued. “I felt that Bivol won by WAY more than one round. 115-113 is not enough. I gave Canelo two rounds at most, maybe three.

“That was a masterclass performance by a world-class boxer like Bivol. We’ve seen flashes of how to beat Canelo before. We’ve seen Caleb Plant have success, Kovalev have success.

“Of course, Floyd Mayweather, who beat him, Austin Trout had a little bit of success, Daniel Jacobs had success. But they couldn’t get to the finish line; they couldn’t get the respect, physical respect, and take the fight to him and show out. They show up, but they don’t show out.

“Dmitry Bivol showed up and showed out, and that’s the reason, he’s the man. I think it’s the size, but we’re going to find out in his next performance,” said Mora when asked if he saw some wear & tear on Canelo against Bivol.

“Yes, Canelo has been boxing since he was 15-years-old professionally. He has 62 fights already. This is a man with a lot of wear & tear.

“Add the training, add the sparring. I don’t care how great you are; one day, your body just says, ‘Hey, man, we got to slow down or fight smaller men.’ I think we’re going to find out in the next fight.

“Canelo is Mexican. Me being Mexican American,I know the pride we have. We’re not going to let that slide. We’re going to want that win back. So, too much pride, and Canelo is going to want to face Bivol and get that rematch again.

“I just don’t think he’s a 175-pounder,” Mora said of Canelo. “He shouldn’t be fighting Joe Smith, and he certainly shouldn’t be fighting an Artur Beterbiev.

“Only go back to 175 to fight Bivol. Other than that, 168 is where you belong. Fight a Charlo, fight a David Benavidez, something like that,” said Mora.