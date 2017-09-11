Canelo puts Golovkin in his place

Canelo Blog Part 3

What’s your definition of a “Mexican warrior”? GGG says he likes to fight “Mexican style”, but is that something you learned or something you are born with?





“When Golovkin or a lot of his fans refer to fighting “Mexican style” it is describing a style in which a fighter is gutsy, comes forward aggressively, is throwing power punches just to throw them and engages in unnecessary exchanges. I would argue that GGG’s definition of “Mexican Style” isn’t completely correct.

“If you look at all the great Mexican fighters who have become world renowned world champions like Salvador “Chava” Sanchez, Erik “El Terrible” Morales, Juan Manuel “Dinamita” Márquez, and Ricardo “Finito” Lopez just to name a few, they weren’t the biggest brawlers – they were intelligent with their boxing, were able to outclass their opponents and knew how to use their bodies to achieve their victories.

“I would argue that a Mexican Warrior is one that has heart, passion, and fights with all he has until the very end with intuition and intelligence. A Mexican warrior will not die in the line of fire, but will cunningly be three steps ahead of his opponent. No one can teach you to be a warrior. It’s something innate that unites all Mexicans – that fire is what propels us to survive and thrive.”

Canelo vs. Golovkin takes place Saturday, September 16 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at a special time of 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT.