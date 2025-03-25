Canelo, Garcia, Eubank, Haney, Boots, Teofimo – DAZN Loads 15 Fights in 9 Weeks. No Excuses Now

DAZN just took the wheel. No more waiting around for promoters to stop bickering. No more bouncing between platforms to catch one decent fight a month. They’ve shoved Queensberry and Matchroom under the same roof and unloaded a boxing schedule that leaves zero room for complaints.

Fifteen fight nights. Nine weeks. Every weekend from early April to the end of May. Everything live on DAZN! You wanted consistent cards? You’ve got them. This is DAZN’s power move. This is them taking over the calendar and leaving everyone else scrambling for leftovers.

It kicks off on Saturday, 5 April, with Queensberry’s debut as a DAZN exclusive. Joe Joyce fights Filip Hrgovic in a proper heavyweight collision. Adeleye faces Jeamie TKV for the British Heavyweight Title. That’s not a warm-up — that’s a statement.

Saturday, 12 April, Matchroom steps in. Jaron “Boots” Ennis finally gets a real unification bout, facing off against Eimantas Stanionis. That’s not a filler fight. That’s top-level welterweight action with belts on the line. Matchroom’s also coming off solid outings from Dalton Smith, Andy Cruz, and Diego Pacheco — no fluff, just results.

Saturday, 26 April, it gets personal. Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn. Years of delays, failed drug tests, back-and-forth nonsense — all ending in one ring. The undercard? Former champs Liam Smith and Chris Billam-Smith. If someone pulls out, it’s on them. If they all show up, it’s a proper war.

And that’s just the warm-up for Cinco de Mayo weekend, where DAZN goes into full overkill mode.

Friday, 2 May, Times Square:

– Ryan Garcia vs Rolando “Rolly” Romero for the WBA welterweight belt

– Devin Haney vs Jose Carlos Ramirez

– Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr.

Three big names, all fighting separately, all in one night. It’s not a circus act — it’s a clean card under Ring Magazine, Golden Boy, and Matchroom. This is the first-ever Ring Magazine event in the U.S., and they’re doing it right.

Then, Saturday, 3 May, Canelo Álvarez makes his return in Riyadh, headlining a Riyad Season card against unbeaten IBF Super Middleweight Champion William Scull. This marks Canelo’s debut as a Riyadh Season ambassador — but make no mistake, this isn’t a PR stunt. It’s a proper title fight. Canelo might be the cash cow, but Scull’s undefeated and coming to wreck the party.

And if that’s not enough:



– 10 May, Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood for the IBO Super Featherweight Title

– 24 May, Josh Taylor returns against Ekow Essuman

You’ve got 19 current and former world champions lined up. There’s no off-week. No gaps. Just one fight after another, across multiple weight classes and continents.

DAZN is now home to Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits. They’ve centralised the schedule. They’ve stopped the promoter games. They’ve taken over.

Want to actually watch all of this without getting fleeced? DAZN’s got 30% off annual subscriptions in the UK and US until 7 April. No codes, no catches. You sign up, you get it all:



👉 DAZN.com/boxing

You’ve spent years moaning about fights not happening. Well, they’re happening. Every week. All of them.