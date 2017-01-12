Canelo vs Chavez Jr: Oscar De La Hoya urges Chavez Jr to “stop tweeting lies and sign the contract”

It seems Oscar De La Hoya is running out of patience over the ongoing negotiations for the possible May 6 Canelo Alvarez-Julio Cesar Chavez Junior fight. The fight, if it happens, will be a huge attraction, taking place as it would over the Mexican festivities that accompany the Cinco de Mayo weekend – but the Golden Boy head has urged Chavez Jnr to hurry up and sign the contract.

Not only that, but De La Hoya has told Chavez Jnr to “stop tweeting lies.”





“Junior, we gave you the opportunity to fight @Canelo. Your manager has the contract. Stop tweeting lies, go sign and we’ll be on for May 6,” De La Hoya wrote on his Twitter page.

It’s not clear what “lies” Chavez Jnr has tweeted, or what he may or may not be unhappy about regarding the fight offer he has received. We do not know the specifics – such as the pay day the former WBC middleweight champ is set to receive, or other things such as a rehydration clause and the like. But thus far, something has stopped Chavez Jnr from agreeing to put pen to paper.

It would be an interesting fight, and a big attraction, if Canelo fought Chavez Jnr in “The Battle of Mexico,” but De La Hoya is not going to wait and wait, and neither will Canelo. Some fans would perhaps say Chavez Jnr is not fully deserving of a big fight with Canelo, and that he should take any decent offer put his way. Still, Chavez is unhappy about something, and he tweeted back to Oscar.

“You need to respect more the fighters I never liked to hear your reality all need each other champ,” Chavez Jnr wrote in broken English.

If it’s not Chavez next for Canelo, who might it be instead? According to reports, Canelo will fight at The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 6th – whether it is against Chavez Jnr or not. After all the time he has spent negotiating the fight, De La Hoya clearly hopes Canelo’s May foe is Chavez.