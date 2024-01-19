Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Cinco de Mayo Clash Heats Up Boxing World

Reports are that Canelo Alvarez will defend his undisputed Super middleweight championship against Jermall Charlo on May 4th on Amazon Prime Video PPV.

Jermall (33-0, 22 KOs) will be Canelo’s next opponent on May 4th on Cinco de Mayo weekend, and there is a tremendous amount of interest from fans on social media for this fight.

This is the Charlo brother that Canelo originally wanted last September, but when he wasn’t available, his twin brother, Jermell, who is less rugged and powerful as him, stepped in and fought the Mexican star and a terrible job, losing a wide twelve round decision.

Why Charlo, Not Benavidez?

For the fans who were hoping that Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) would face David Benavidez next, they’re not happy because that’s the fight that they’ve been asking for.

Benavidez has had his problems, losing his WBC 168-lb title twice, once on the scales and another time from a failed drug test.

Additionally, ‘The Mexican Monster’ Benavidez and his dad, Jose Sr., have been an annoying irritant with the way they’re been constantly pressing Canelo for a fight, and at this point, it’s fair to say they’ve burned their bridges.

If Canelo isn’t going to fight Benavidez, and he has plenty of reasons why he wouldn’t, WBC middleweight champion Jermall is an excellent choice.

Jermall: Not His Brother’s Keeper

Jermall is not like his twin brother, Jermell, who put on an embarrassingly poor performance last September, fighting timidly and losing a wide twelve-round unanimous decision to Canelo.

Jermall is a different type of opponent for Canelo, someone who will meet him in the center of the ring and look to engage. Unlike his twin, Jermell, the more dangerous Jermall has a fearsome warrior instinct and wants to go to war with his opponents. He’s not afraid to get hit.

If Canelo is going to beat Jermall, he’s going to need to outslug him because that’s the kind of fight it’ll be. Jermall recently returned to the ring after a long 2+ year layoff to defeat Jose Benavidez Jr. by a 10-round unanimous decision, and he looked almost as good as he’d been in the past.

Jermall’s most notable wins:

Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Julian ‘J-Rock’ Williams

Matt Korobov

Austin Trout

Hugo Centeno Jr.

ESPN collaborator Bernardo Pilatti has confirmed that Jermall will be Canelo’s next opponent.