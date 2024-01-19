Teofimo Lopez Eyes Terence Crawford after Ortiz Clash: Is “The Takeover” Looking Past His Next Foe?

WBO light welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez is talking more about wanting to fight Terence Crawford than he is about his next opponent, Jamaine Ortiz, who he defends against on February 8th at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Teofimo (19-1, 13 KOs) says he wants to fight Crawford next after he takes care of Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs) first next month on ESPN.

Crawford in the Crosshairs

Fans wonder whether the 26-year-old Teofimo is serious about fighting Crawford. He’s suddenly been calling out everyone, saying he couldn’t get fights with Devin Haney, George Kambosos Jr., and Ryan Garcia.

It would make more sense for Teofimo to first move up to 147, then beat someone like Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, before calling out Terence Crawford.

Just calling out Crawford without earning the fight, makes it look like Teofimo is using his name for clout and that he was told to do this to help drive interest in his lackluster fight against Jamaine Ortiz.

Fans Question True Intentions

With the way Teofimo is acting, it looks like he’s using the Omaha, Nebraska native for clout purposes to create artificial interest in his February 8th fight against Jamaine Ortiz.

Fans are not interested in Teofimo’s mismatch against the recently beaten Ortiz, who lost to Vasily Lomachenko after getting tired in the later rounds.

Teofimo still has unfinished business with Sandor Martin and George Kambosos Jr., both of which beat him. Sandor got robbed badly in a fight he easily won.

Ortiz: A Stepping Stone?

“Do I want Crawford? What kind of question is that? Absolutely! Y’all don’t understand. I aim for greatness. Crawford says he’s the best. I know I’m the best,” said Teofimo Lopez on social media, making it clear that he wants to fight Terence Crawford after he defends his WBO light welterweight title against Jamaine Ortiz on February 8th.

“First things first, I got to knock this guy out in front of me, Jamaine Ortiz. Around August I started training all the way to where I am now in January. So, I’ve been training for five or six months. Oh yeah, Jamaine Ortiz ain’t going the distance, baby. We’re working on all of that. Cutting off the ring. We’re working on everything.

“That’s all right. They gave me Jermaine Ortiz like a sacrificed lamb. They want to see where I’m at. It’s alright. We understand the game. We are the game,” said Teofimo.