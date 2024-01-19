Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer: Moving On Up

More than just a belt is at stake heading into this equally matched fight at welterweight between Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer. Natasha can add yet another name to her fighter resume that including Katie Taylor and Terri Harper. Mikaela is moving up in weight (some would say dramatically) in an attempt to add another world title to her collection. This event will be broadcast on Sky Sports and Fite TV and streamed on ESPN+ in the United States live from the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

Natasha Jonas is currently on a 5-fight winning streak that started in November 2021. However, Jonas has only fought once in the last 14 months, having defeated Kandi Wyatt in the summertime of last year. Jonas took her first loss via TKO back in 2018, which left many wondering about her career as a professional. In back-to-back bouts, Jonas had split-draw versus an unbeaten Terri Harper and lost a razor-close decision to Katie Taylor. Although she didn’t get a victory, those results proved she belonged at the top level.

Mikaela Mayer was riding high at 17-0 with decisive victories over Ewa Brodnicka, Maiva Hamadouche, and Jennifer Han. In the fall of 2022, Mayer challenged Alycia Baumgardner for the chance to be undisputed at the 130-pound division. Alycia got out to a commanding lead until Mayer finally picked up the pace. It appeared Baumgardner’s tank was running on low in the second half, but she did enough to earn a split decision. Mayer’s last bout took place around the 140 limit as she popped up to 147 this Saturday.

Natasha has weighed in at 147 pounds and above in her last four outings, so she’s comfortable at this weight. It has yet to be seen if Mayer will fill in at welterweight, but her height suggests it’s very possible. As this preview and prediction article is being written, Mayer is the slightest of underdogs, ranging anywhere from +100 to +110. In recent days, this boxing podcaster has seen a -105 for Mayer. This fight taking place in England does favor the home fighter in Jonas, but fighting across the pond is nothing new for Mayer.

Let’s start with age as a possible factor, given the fact that Natasha Jonas is 39 years old. Both boxers are fundamentally sound, with solid jabs and deep amateur backgrounds. This pair of boxers can fight at range or duke it out on the inside, and it will be interesting to see who takes the lead early. It could be a case of both feeling each other out, fighting at range for a round or two. Being the southpaw, Jonas will be looking to land her left hand. Disguising her left hand will be one of the main keys to winning this fight for Jonas. Natasha has great timing as well, so if she can mix up her punches, it will help create openings for her left hand.

Mayer throws in combination to the head and body to go along with that sturdy jab. Her volume is a great weapon not only to put pressure on Natasha but also for the judges to see a busy fighter. Mikaela has good footwork, showing her ability to use angles to avoid incoming punches and, at the same time, land her power shots. Mayer cannot start this fight slowly the way she did against Baumgardner.

At the end of the day, this boxing junkie believes Natasha is a bit too predictable. As long as Mikaela doesn’t make the same mistake by waiting too long combined with her body adjusting to the new weight class, Mayer should do enough to win. It won’t be easy, so look for a close fight to the midway point, with the American pulling away down the stretch with clean shots.

My Official Prediction is Mikaela Mayer by Majority-Decision.

PODCAST LINK: https://t.co/u2LWBT4aIw

Side Note: Keep an eye on a 50-50 between Jack Cullen and Zak Chelli in the main event.

Written by Chris Carlson, Host/Producer of The Rope A Dope Radio Podcast Available at www.blogtalkradio.com/ropeadoperadio Follow on Twitter @RopeADopeRadio