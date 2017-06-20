Canelo Alvarez Vs. Gennady Golovkin: Tickets On Sale Thursday, June 22

Tickets for the Saturday, Sept. 16 showdown for supremacy between lineal and RING Magazine Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) and IBO/IBF/WBA/WBC Middleweight World Champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs), for which fans have been clamoring, will go on sale Thursday, June 22 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. In what may be boxing’s best, most competitive fight in 2017, the mega-event will feature two of the most popular and powerful fighters in the storied middleweight division fighting for ultimate supremacy and glory.

Tickets for Canelo vs. Golovkin are priced at $5,000, $2,500, $2,000, $1,500, $800, $700, $500 and $300, not including applicable service charges and taxes. There will be a limit of 10 per person at the $5,000, $2,500, $2,000, $1,500, $800, $700 price levels and a limit of two (2) per person at the $500 and $300 price levels. To charge by phone with a major credit card, call 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849). Tickets also will be available for purchase at www.t-mobilearena.com or www.axs.com.

Canelo vs. Golovkin is a 12-round fight for the middleweight championship of the world presented by Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions and sponsored by Tecate, BORN BOLD, Hennessy, Never Stop, Never Settle, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Tsesnabank and Capital Holding. The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View®





National press tour next week ahead of ‘Supremacy: Canelo vs. Golovkin’

A special short film, “I Am Boxing” narrated by Ice Cube and legendary promoter Don Chargin, will debut in New York and Los Angeles next week as part of a two-city press tour in support of the September 16 superfight between Lineal Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) and IBF/WBA/WBC Middleweight World Champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs). Canelo vs. Golovkin, the 12-round showdown for supremacy and the middleweight championship of the world is hosted by T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View.®

The film focuses on three golden ages of boxing, beginning with the six grueling showdowns between Sugar Ray Robinson and Jake “The Bronx Bull” LaMotta, and moves into the legendary series of nine fights between the “Four Kings” of Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas “Hitman” Hears and Roberto “Manos De Piedra” Duran, concluding with a preview of the best fight in boxing between middleweight kingpins Canelo and GGG.

The film, complete with star-studded, red carpets, will highlight a two-city press tour stopping in New York City on June 20 and Los Angeles on June 22.