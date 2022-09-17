Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin – live action results for trilogy fight

Canelo Alvarez will be defending his undisputed super middleweight championship tonight against Gennadiy Golovkin on DAZN PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Fans have been waiting for Canelo and Golovkin to meet for their third fight since 2018, and finally, it’s here tonight.

The preliminary undercard action begins at 4:45 p.m. ET, and the pay-per-view port of the DAZN card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Boxing 247 will be giving live updates & results below.

Golovkin must win tonight for him to have a chance to fight Canelo in a fourth contest. The odds are against the 40-year-old Golovkin, as he’s aged in the last four years since he last fought Canelo and hasn’t looked good in recent fights.

With Golovkin’s power and his motivation to win, you can’t rule out a victory for him. He doesn’t have the same pressure on him as Canelo does, and he could capitalize on the flaws that the Mexican star’s last opponent Dmitry Bivol exposed last May.

“GGG and Canelo, that’s a tough one to call because GGG is a little bit older now, but it gets neutralized because Canelo is coming off of a loss, which he hadn’t lost in probably ten years,” said Roy Jones Jr to DAZN Boxing.

Complete card:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez

Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado

Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway

Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo

Marc Castro vs. Kevin Montiel Mendoza

Aaron Aponte vs. Fernando Molina

Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley

“With that being said, this is a pick ’em again because Canelo should have the advantage in youth, but Canelo isn’t as confident because he lost his last fight.

“So this is probably the perfect time for both guys to come back and test each other.

“You got to give GGG a chance because when you think about it, GGG won the first fight, and he only lost the second fight because he asked for a Mexican style, and he didn’t fight with the Mexican style.

“If you judge it off of boxing, some think he [Golovkin] won the second fight. So, we’ll see,” said Jones Jr.

“Yeah, I believe Canelo is going to take Golovkin out. I know it’s a bold statement,” said Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez. “Canelo is going to come back motivated, hungry to get that win, and in the later rounds, he’s going to finish the fight.”

“I think Canelo showed in the last fight that they fought that he was the stronger fighter, the more sharper fighter, and he had more in the tank than GGG,” said Terence Crawford.

“I feel like GGG has declined a lot since the first fight, and I think in this fight, Canelo is going to show the world that.”