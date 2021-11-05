Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant – weights for Saturday

Canelo Alvarez weighed in at the super middleweight limit at 168 lbs while his opponent Caleb Plant came in at 167 pounds for Saturday’s undisputed fight on SHOWTIME PPV.

All four belts will be up for grabs on Saturday night as WBA/WBC/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KOs) and IBF belt-holder Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) will look to make history at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada to try to become the first-ever undisputed champion in the 168-lb division.

If Plant, 28, wins this fight it’s going to be one of the biggest upsets within memory, considering almost everyone is picking Canelo to win. It’s not that Plant isn’t an excellent fighter, as he’s very talented and has never tasted defeat.

The problem is, Canelo is another level, and has done way more with his career than Plant. Canelo has a lot more risks, and he’s proven himself to be the #1 pound-for-pounder in boxing.

In contrast, Plant has played it safe, fighting beatable guys throughout his career, even after winning the IBF super middleweight title in 2019. Plant still didn’t take risks, which could be a sign that his management didn’t trust putting him in against good position for fear he would lose.

“You can cheer for him all you want, and you can boo for me all you want. Remember, it’s easy to sit in those seats. It ain’t easy to stand up here, remember that,” Caleb Plant remarked after weighing in.

“Come on; this is what I do. I was born for this,” said Plant. “This is my destiny.”

Oscar Valdez says Canelo saw fear in Plant’s eyes

“It’s a very exciting fight on a historic night, and the fans are getting excited, but all reality, I think Canelo wins by knockout,” said Oscar Valdez to Fight Hub TV. “It’s personal, this fight is personal.

“Canelo is very upset, but at the same time, he’s very relaxed. This is not his first rodeo and I truly think Canelo is going to go out there and do his thing. He told me, he looked straight in his [Plant] eyes and he saw fear.

“All those words that Plant was saying, they’re all from fear. I think Canelo stops him right now, I think that fight won’t go past nine rounds. Canelo is going to put that pressure, upset, and I think he’s going to do whatever it takes to knock him out,” said Valdez.

Other weigh-in results:

Anthony Dirrell 168.5 vs. Marcos Hernandez 168.5

Rey Vargas 125 vs. Leonardo Baez 126.5

Elvis Rodriguez 142 vs. Pivi Romero 143

Rances Barthalemy 143 vs Gustavo Vitorri 143

Jose Gomez 131 vs Jose Antonio Meza 132

Jan Salvatierra 113 vs Fernando Diaz 114

Joselito Velasquez 114 vs Gilberto Mendoza 114