Canelo Alvarez Targets William Scull or Christian Mbilli for Cinco de Mayo Bout

Canelo Alvarez’s two leading candidates for his next fight are William Scull and Christian Mbilli for May on Cinco de Mayo weekend.

@BoxAzteca7 reports that Mbill and Scull are the two that unified super middleweight champion Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) is considering.

Scull: The Safer Choice?

IBF champion Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) is the obvious choice because he’s an easier option, and it would give WBA, WBC, and WBO champ Canelo a chance to become undisputed again. Scull looked average in his recent fight against Vladimir Shishkin on October 19th in Germany, but no one is easy for Alvarez now.

Canelo struggled in his last fight against Edgar Berlanga on September 14th, winning a tougher-than-expected 12-round unanimous decision. Berlanga would have been an easy mark for guys like Jaime Munguia, Caleb Plant, and Mbilli.

Canelo looked like he was carrying too much weight, and he gassed out in the second half of the fight. That’s why Berlanga was able to hang around. If a limited fighter like Berlanga could go 12 rounds against Canelo, Scull would, too, because he has the technical skills to go the distance.

Mbilli: The Risky Option

Mbilli (28-0, 23 KOs) has power, a great engine and a high work rate. That’s a lot tougher fight for Canelo because this is not the type of guy you want to be against. If Canelo gasses out like he did in the second half against Berlanga, Mbilli will make him miserable.

Canelo must fight someone similar to Terence Crawford in style because he’s expected to fight him in September. Although Scull fights nothing like Crawford, there are some similarities, and they’re close in size.

He’s more like Crawford than Mbilli. Terence doesn’t fight anything like Mbilli, especially now at this late stage in his career. Canelo needs someone who is going to box and more like Crawford. That’s Scull to the T.

There won’t be much interest in a fight between Canelo and Scull. It would be the same thing if Canelo fought Mbilli because he’s not well-known to the casual fans.