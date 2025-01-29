David Benavidez’s “Plan B” If He Cant Get Beterbiev-Bivol Winner: “Fight Zurdo Ramirez”

The way thrilling ring warrior David Benavidez tells it, he could wind up fighting two wars back-to-back. This Saturday on Prime Video, as surely each and every fight fan on the planet is aware, Benavidez will risk his unbeaten record against Cuba’s David Morrell, who will do the same. After he gets the win in this, a genuine bad-blood affair, as Benavidez is certain he will, he has a “plan B” in place for if he cannot get a fight with the winner of the upcoming Artur Beterbiev-Dmitry Bivol winner.

Speaking with The Ring, “The Mexican Monster” said he has already had some talks with Gilberto Ramirez and that he would fight “Zurdo” next, up at cruiserweight, if he cannot get a shot at the 175-pound belts the Beterbiev-Bivol victor will hold.

Ramirez, an exciting fighter himself, who, like Benavidez, likes to throw a lot of leather as he rumbles, would perhaps test Benavidez like no one else has. Morrell sure figures to test Benavidez on Saturday, and then it could be Ramirez for the 28-year-old if he wins the win in Las Vegas.

“What I’ve noticed in this boxing game is there are no guarantees,” Benavidez told The Bible of Boxing. “you just have to have a plan A and a plan B, C and D if those don’t work out. If for some reason we don’t get the winner of Beterbiev-Bivol, my plan is to go to cruiserweight and fight Zurdo Ramirez for his belts. We talked to Zurdo’s team, we talked to Oscar De La Hoya and they’re on board with that. So, that’s pretty much my plan B right now. Obviously, first things first with David Morrell.”

We fans would certainly be on board as far as wanting to watch Ramirez slug it out with Ramirez. While Ramirez against the Beterbiev-Bivol winner would be a great, great fight to see. Benavidez against Ramirez would also be a guaranteed fun fight, perhaps an X-rated fun fight.

Speaking of X-rated, there seems to be no way Saturday’s clash between Benavidez and Morrell will not be anything other than an, at times, brutal and savage fight. How much even the winner leaves in the ring will prove interesting. It could be that Benavidez if he does get the win at The T-Mobile in Vegas, will need a long rest before he fights anybody else.