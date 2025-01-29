Benavidez’s Arrogance Could Cost Him Against Morrell

David Benavidez devoted much of today’s media workout in Las Vegas, talking about Canelo Alvarez not wanting to fight him.

Mental Block

Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) sounded still mentally tormented over the Mexican superstar Canelo not giving him a chance to get the fight he’s been demanding for the last six years.

It’s weird that the 28-year-old Benavidez hasn’t moved on already and understood that he’s burned his bridges with his primitive attempts at forcing Canelo to fight him by using pressure and shaming tactics.

Interestingly, Benavidez is acting like a victory in his fight this Saturday against WBA ‘regular’ light heavyweight champion David Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

We knew that Benavidez had an out-of-control ego, but this week, he’s shown that he thinks he’s unbeatable. That attitude is the worst a person can have in boxing, and it could backfire against Benavidez.

Haunted By Canelo

“Now with this fight, mentally, physically and emotionally, I’m at the best stage of my life,” said David Benavidez to Fight Hub TV, saying he’s at his best, but looking think today with a dangerous opponent facing him on Saturday night. “I’ve been working extremely hard, and I’ve been getting better and better with every fight. Now, this fight is no different. I know exactly what I have to do. I know how to work the rounds, and I know how to work a championship fight. This is what I’m going to do this Saturday. “I do use that as motivation because if I was such an easy target he would have come and beat me,” said Benavidez when asked if he uses Canelo Alvarez choosing to fight Terence Crawford next as motivation. “Just for him not fighting me lets me know how dangerous I am.

“If I used Terence Crawford, I would definitely use my size, my reach, and my weight to my advantage. Crawford is a very smart fighter, but thankfully, I’m not fighting him. The other fighters have to have balls. That’s what it is. I’m ready to fight.

“I’ve been talking all this s***. I’m ready to show the other fighter who I am. The other fighter doesn’t want to show that he can go up and beat me,” said Benavidez, who clearly is talking about Canelo but without mentioning his name.

“If you’re like me, you call the best fighters out and try to fight them, but not everybody is on the same page. Not everybody wants that conflict,” said Benavidez, sounding a little bitter still about Canelo not giving him the payday fight he’s been demanding.