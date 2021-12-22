Canelo Alvarez NOT interested in David Benavidez clash

Canelo Alvarez says former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez has nothing that he wants because he doesn’t hold any titles and he’s never beaten any champions as he has.

Boxing fans have been giving Canelo grief about him choosing to move up to cruiserweight after becoming the undisputed champion at 168 without facing the unbeaten Benavidez.

The fans feel that Canelo intentionally ducked Benavidez, knowing that he’s DANGEROUS and far better than the four weak paper champions he defeated to capture the titles in the super middleweight division.

The 31-year-old Canelo feels that he’s already beaten the best at 168 with him defeating the four belt-holders – Rocky Fielding, Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders, and Caleb Plant – to become the undisputed champion in the weight class.

As far as the Mexican star Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs), he’s already beaten the top dog at 168 in Callum Smith in 2020, so he doesn’t need to bother with the unbeaten Benavidez (25-0, 22 KOs).

Alvarez believes he beat the best at 168

“Look, what I see and what I know is I beat the number one fighter at 168. It was Callum Smith,” said Canelo to World Boxing News. “Next, Billy Joe Saunders, second. Next, the third one (Caleb Plant). So, I beat all the best at 168,” said Canelo.

Unfortunately for Canelo, there was never unanimity among boxing fans that the former WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith was the #1 fighter in the division.

While many British boxing fans and some of the promoters from the UK believed Callum to be #1 based on his win over George Groves and him winning the World Boxing Super Series tournament, but U.S boxing fans weren’t sold on his talent nor the weak opposition he had fought in the tourney.

Groves was washed by the time Callum fought him, competing with a shoulder problem that he suffered in his previous fight in the tournament against Chris Eubank Jr.

The true talent or lack thereof of Callum Smith was exposed in his fight with John Ryder in 2019 when he defeated him by a controversial 12 round split decision in Liverpool, England.

Despite Callum winning the WBSS tournament, Americans still viewed Benavidez as the #1 fighter at 168, and many of them STILL believe him to be the top guy.

“They were all undefeated,” said Canelo in forgetting that his first title at 168 [WBA ‘regular’] came against Rocky Fielding in 2018, who had been knocked out in one round by Callum Smith in 2015.

“This always happens,” Canelo said about boxing fans devaluing his wins over the 168-lb belt holders. “But I beat the best champion at 168. Then they say, ‘he’s scared of him’ or ‘he’s scared of that guy.’ I am not scared about anything. I don’t avoid anybody,” said Canelo.

Alvarez can say what he wants but the fans believe he’s been avoiding Benavidez for many years, and they’re not going to buy his denials.

What undermines Canelo’s assertions that he’s not avoiding Benavidez is his decision to go up to cruiserweight to fight little known belt holder Ilunga Makabu rather than staying at 168 to face Benavidez.

If Canelo hasn’t been avoiding anyone, why did he choose to fight Sergey Kovalev when he moved up to 175 rather than Artur Beterbiev?

The boxing world already recognized Beterbiev as the #1 guy at light heavyweight in 2019 when Canelo moved up to that weight class to challenge for a title against WBO champion Sergey Kovalev.

“But what does that guy (unbeaten former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez (25-0, 22 KOs) bring to me? Nothing. Nothing. Mention a champion they (Benavidez and Jermall Charlo) fight before. How many? I really don’t care,” said Canelo in sounding bitter and insecure.