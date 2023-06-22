Canelo Alvarez fighting Jermall Charlo on September 16th, signs 3-fight deal with PBC

Canelo Alvarez has signed a three-fight deal with PBC and will be battling Jermall Charlo in a title defense of his undisputed super middleweight championship on September 16th at a still-to-be-determined location. Canelo-Charlo will likely be shown on Showtime on PPV.

It’s a risky deal for PBC, as they could be stuck getting very little value for their money if Canelo loses all three of these fights, which is entirely possible given how bad he’s looked in his last several bouts against John Ryder, Gennadiy Golovkin and Dmitry Bivol.

There’s no word who Canelo’s other two fights will be against, but it’s rumored that he’ll fight Errol Spence in the second contest of his deal with PBC if he comes out victorious against Terence Crawford on July 29.

The third fight for Canelo could come against either David Morrell or David Benavidez. Canelo could face the winner if those two face each other in an elimination-type bout.

ESPN is reporting the news of the Canelo vs. Jermall fight.

Jermall (32-0, 22 KOs) hasn’t seen action since 2021, when he beat Juan Macias Montiel. Since the fight, Charlo has had injuries and personal problems that have sidelined him. He’s now past all that and ready to return to the ring against Canelo in what should be an exciting contest from start to finish.’

While some boxing fans are assuming that this is going to be a walk in the park for Canelo, considering the inactivity that Jermall has had, they’re assuming that he’s not going to be able to get in top shape.

The fans are also forgetting that Canelo has looked really bad in his last three fights, and it’s clear from watching those contests that something has changed with him physically.

Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing would seem to be the one that loses out on Canelo signing a three-fight deal with PBC because he’s been talking nonstop for the last two weeks about the Mexican start potentially facing Edgar Beerlanga, the guy that he recently signed to Matchroom, and that no longer seems possible in the short term.

If Canelo does Berlanga, it won’t be until 2024 because PBC doesn’t want the Mexican star to fight a guy from another promotional outfit if they’re paying him a boatload of money.

The news of Canelo signing with PBC has probably surprised Hearn because he’s seemed so sure that the Mexican start will fight Berlanga. He’s talked about the fight as if it’s a given, but it no longer appears to be the case.