Caleb Plant defeats Thomas Awimbono – Results

Undefeated rising prospect Caleb Plant (15-0, 10 KOs) scored a unanimous decision (100-89, 100-89, 99-90) victory over an experienced Thomas Awimbono (25-7-1, 21 KOs) in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL.

In the televised opener, Tugstsogt Nyambayar (8-0, 7 KOs) emerged victorious with a hard-fought 10th round technical knockout over Jhon Gemino (15-8-1, 7 KOs).





Here is what the fighters had to say following their bouts:

CALEB PLANT

“Tonight was about staying controlled. I didn’t want to go out there and force anything. I just wanted to relax and settle in behind my jab, use my faints, and just take the shots that were there for me.

“I’m hoping that a win like this opens up some doors for me. The 168 lbs division is in my back pocket. I’m just taking it one fight at a time and we’ll reach our goal.

“Going the distance to get a win over an experienced fighter like Awimbono shows a lot about my potential. He’s been in there with some great fighters, but I fought my fight and got the win.

“I dropped him early with a flurry, but it’s hard against a guy who didn’t want to engage. You’ve got to take what they give you. Otherwise I risk going in too aggressive and getting caught off guard, which I can’t allow. I have to remain patient and find my spots.

“I’m hoping for bigger fights every time. We don’t want any soft touches. I’ve been trying to get fights with some top prospects, guys with some minor titles, but they won’t take the fight. I can’t let that bother me though, because I know I’m a high risk for these guys. It might be early in my career, but I can make the adjustments and do it all.”

TUGSTSOGT NYAMBAYAR

“It meant a lot to get a win like that against a rugged fighter on short notice.

“We were looking for a knockout much earlier, but Gemino was really tough tonight. He showed a lot of heart, but thankfully we got the win.

“Even though this was a heavier weight than I’m used to fighting at, I had no problem handling his size.

“Fighting on a card like this on FS1 and FOX Deportes means the world to me. This was a big opportunity to showcase my skills.

“I want anyone they put in front of me next. I’ll face whoever.”

JHON GEMINO

“I’m not trying to make excuses, but we took this fight on very short notice. I’m very frustrated with my performance tonight.

“I’ll do everything I can to get another fight in the U.S. and I promise to always give it my all. I hope the fans enjoyed our fight tonight.

“I’m willing to fight anyone, I just wish I had more time to prepare for Nyambayar.”