Results: Rey Vargas decisions Gavin McDonnell

Using his hand speed and punching power advantage, #1 WBC 122lb contender Ray Vargas (29-0, 22 KOs) boxed his way to a 12 round majority decision tonight over #2 WBC Gavin McDonnell (16-1-2, 4 Kos) to win the vacant WBC super bantamweight title at the Hull Ice Arena in Hull, England. It was a nice effort from both fighters. McDonnell came up short based on the speed and pinpoint accuracy of the 26-year-old Mexican Vargas.





The final scores were 117-111, 116-112, and 114-114. Ian John-Lewis, the judge from the UK, scored the fight 114-114. It was a fair score, but it was overruled by the other two judges. Many of the rounds were close. McDonnell was often landing the better shots in the second half of the fight. McDonnell’s constant pressure that he was putting on Vargas was likely what impressed Ian John Lewis.

Vargas built up an early lead in the first six rounds with his clean shots to the heady. McDonnell came on strong in the last six rounds to win a number of rounds. Obviously, McDonnell didn’t do enough to get the victory. Boxing 247 scored the fight 116-112 in favor of Vargas. If McDonnell had better accuracy with his punches and a little more power, he would have won the fight.

McDonnell needs to work on his punching power, and his tactics. It was never going to work for him trying to hit the elusive Vargas with head shots all night, and yet he tried all night long. Vargas’ body was there to be hit if McDonnell had aimed his punches to that area.

McDonnell was discouraged by the loss. He vowed after the fight to keep working and eventually come back to win a world title at 122.

—

In a clash of unbeaten super bantamweights, WBC #1 Rey Vargas (29-0, 22 KOs) scored a twelve round majority decision over WBC #2 Gavin McDonnell (16-1-2, 4 KOs) to claim the vacant WBC 122lb title on Saturday night at the Hull Ice Arena in Hull, England. It was a competitive fight and a game effort by McDonnell, but the much taller Vargas put his size to good use in pulling away to a 117-111, 116-112, 114-114 verdict. McDonnell failed to match twin brother Jamie as a world ruler. Jamie holds the WBA bantamweight crown.

In other boxing results on the card, #3 WBC lightweight contender Luke Campbell (16-1, 13 KOs) smashed Jairo Lopez (21-7, 14 KOs) by a 2nd round knockout. This was a tune-up level fight for the 2012 Olympic gold medalist. Campbell stopped Lopez with a left uppercut in the 2nd round. Campbell also knocked Lopez down in round 1. The victory for Campbell keeps him as the World Boxing Council Silver lightweight champion.

After the fight, Campbell and his promoter Eddie Hearn spoke of wanting to face Yvan Mendy next. Campbell was knocked down and beaten by Mendy by a 12 round decision in 2015. Campbell has won his last four fights since that loss. The 31-year-old Mendy has won his last six fights. Campbell really doesn’t need to fight Mendy again if he doesn’t want to in order for him to get a title shot against WBNC lightweight champion Mikey Garcia. However, Campbell wants to get revenge for the loss and his promoter Eddie Hearn wants him to avenge his loss as well. Mendy would be a good fight that would prepare Campbell for a fight against Mikey Garcia.