Caleb Plant: Rogelio ‘Porky’ Medina will fight to the end

Undefeated super middleweight contender Caleb “Sweethands” Plant hosted a media workout in Las Vegas Wednesday as he prepares for his world title eliminator showdown against Rogelio “Porky” Medina Saturday, February 17 as part of Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes from Don Haskins Center on the UTEP campus in El Paso, Texas.

(Photo credit: Mario Serrano/Team Plant)





Televised coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and is headlined by a 12-round duel between former welterweight world champions Victor Ortiz and Devon Alexander. Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Here is what Plant had to say Thursday from City Boxing Gym in Las Vegas:

CALEB PLANT

“Medina is a rough, tough competitor who comes to win every time. He puts it all on the line, so I expect it to be a great fight. He’s going to fight to the very end so I have to be ready.

“Training camp has been excellent. A lot of fighters say this, but this truly has been my best camp. My sparring and my strength training has been on point. My weight is on point and I’m ready to put it all together on February 17.





“My team has done a great job putting me in a position to be at my best on fight night. We’re going to keep working so that everything finishes with me putting on a great performance in El Paso.

“It’s great to be fighting in primetime on FOX and FOX Deportes. I know I’ll have a lot of eyes on me but I’m not going to let it affect what I do. I’m going to stay under control and execute the game plan we worked on.

“Caleb Truax just won the IBF title and after this fight I’ll be number two in that division. That’s definitely a fight that we want and will look to make happen after this one. David Benavidez is the fight I would want first after I win the IBF title.

“This is going to be a fun USA vs. Mexico fight and I’m looking to represent for my country. I think the competitiveness will be extremely high on fight night.





“I’m thankful to everyone who has supported me and I’m going to keep giving them great performances on February 17.”