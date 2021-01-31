Caleb Plant dominates Caleb Truax – Boxing Results

IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) had an easier time than expected in putting in a masterful effort with his 12 round unanimous decision over Caleb Truax (31-5-2, 19 KOs) at the Shrine Exposition Center, Los Angeles.

The fight was supposed to be more competitive than it was, but tonight the match was less than thrilling due to the one-sided nature of the match. Plant was that god that he was able to dominate from start to finish.

After the fight, Plant revealed that he’d suffered a hand injury in the fourth or fifth round that impacted his punching power. Plant says he thinks he broke his hand.

The scores were very lopsided in Plant’s favor with the judges turning in this set: 120-108, 120-108, and 120-108.

Plant is still heading towards a fight against Canelo Alvarez in September. Unless something happens in Canelo next two remaining fights this year, he’s going to fight Plant in eight months from now.

“I kind of hurt my hand early in the fight. I was a little hesitant at times, but I feel like I put on a great performance,” said Caleb Plant after the fight.

“I didn’t get touched really. I felt like I put on a great performance, I’m happy. I think so,” said Plant when asked if he thinks he broke his hand. It was about the fourth or fifth round.

That’s my goal. I want to become the first undisputed super middleweight champion of all time. Whoever is in the way of that, it doesn’t matter. Line them up, and I knock them down, right here on Fox.

As I said before, I think I’m the best super middleweight in the world,” said Plant when asked what he needs to do for him to beat Canelo Alvarez. “Whoever is in the way of me becoming undisputed champion.

You line them up, I knock them down on the best platform, FOX. I wanted the stoppage. I’m a little disappointed my hand got hurt early on in the fight. But again, I thought I put in a great performance, and I’m ready for whoever and whatever is next,” said Plant.

“I hope his hand is fine and he can come back soon,” said Shawn Porter of Plant. “Canelo, FOX, let’s do it, I love it.”

“Canelo is staying busy,” said Brian Kenny. “If he’s talking about unifying, he has business with Caleb Plant eventually. You left slightly wanting, but it was an outstanding performance. By the way, he does have a history of hand issues. You hope this is nothing serious,” Kenny said of Plant.

“I always tell fighters, ‘Stay healthy. As long as you’re healthy, you can fight,'” said Porter. “That’s what I would tell Caleb. Rest that hand up, get it fixed, whatever you need. Get it ready for Canelo Alvarez.”



