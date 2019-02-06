Briedis-Glowacki WBSS Cruiserweight Semi-Final Set for Riga, June 15

Latvia’s Mairis Briedis (25-1, 18 KOs) and Poland’s Krzysztof Glowacki (31-1, 19 KOs) continue their quest for the Ali Trophy in the 200 lb division on June 15 at the Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia.





Briedis and Glowacki both defeated their hard fighting quarter-final opponents by unanimous decisions November 11 last year in Chicago. Briedis beat Germany’s Noel Mikaelian to claim a spot in the semi-final, while Glowacki took the win against Russia’s Maksim Vlasov.

Now tournament No.1 seed Briedis and No.3 seed Glowacki will battle it out in Latvia’s capital for a place in the cruiserweight final of the World Boxing Super Series.

Briedis is back at the Arena Riga after 2018’s incredible Season 1 semi-final which saw Ukraine’s Aleksandr Usyk defeating the hometown hero after a close and thrilling encounter.





“I can’t wait for the opportunity to get to the final,” said Briedis. “We are going to have another boxing celebration in Latvia that will be watched by the whole world and give me a second chance in front of my people to achieve what I missed the first season.”

Glowacki – supported big a big crowd Polish American crowd in Chicago – is self-assured ahead of the forthcoming clash.

“I can’t wait to get in the ring in Riga,” said Glowacki. “I’m confident I’ll beat Mairis on June 15 and move on and win the WBSS tournament and the Muhammad Ali Trophy!”

The World Boxing Super Series is looking forward to getting back to Riga.

“We are expecting another exciting night at the Arena Riga,” said Kalle Sauerland, Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer. “The 200 lb tournament is about finding the best cruiserweight for the future. Both Briedis and Glowacki are eager – and have the potential – to be that boxer and they will produce a spectacular semi-final.”

On Monday Briedis and Glowacki will come face to face at a press conference in Riga.

Tickets for the hotly-anticipated semi-final in Riga on June 15 will soon go on sale. Fans in the U.S. and Canada can watch the Ali Trophy semi-finals LIVE, exclusively on DAZN.

Fans are encouraged to sign-up for Ticket Alerts to receive an email reminder when tickets can be purchased.

WBSS Season 2 Semi-Finals:

Bantamweight

Nonito Donaire vs Zolani Tete

Naoya Inoue vs Emmanuel Rodriguez

Super-Lightweight

Regis Prograis vs Kiryl Relikh

Josh Taylor vs Ivan Baranchyk – 18 May, SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

Cruiserweight

Mairis Briedis vs Krzysztof Glowacki – 15 June, Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

Yunier Dorticos vs Andrew Tabiti