Breaking: Anthony Joshua – Tyson Fury have agreed to site deal for summer fight

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed moments ago that both sides have agreed on the site deal offer for the Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury fight, and that they’re finalizing it now with it slated to take place in the summer.

Hearn isn’t going into specifics now about the date and the location of the Joshua – Fury, but he says there be an official announcement coming soon revealing when and where the match will take place.

Hearn, who promotes Joshua, was highly pleased today in speaking about the fight having been agreed on. He’s been working on finding a location and a date for the Joshua-Fury fight for months, and it’s come at the perfect time.

Hearn confirms the fight will definitely take place in the summer, and the second one in December. It was never open for discussion for the first Joshua vs. Fury fight to be scheduled for later this year. The summer was the choice, and that’s what’s it’s going to be.

“What I will tell you is both sides have approved the site offer that they want to go with, and now we’re just finalizing the site deal and we’re in a great place,” said Hearn to Behind The Gloves on Joshua and Fury both having agreed to the site deal.