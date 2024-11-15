Boxing Tonight: Tyson vs. Paul & Serrano vs. Taylor II – Live Results

A bulked-up looking Jake Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) dominated former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson (50-7, 44 KOs), winning a lopsided eight-round unanimous decision in their celebrity-level match on Netflix on Friday night in front of a large crowd at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Tyson started out well in round one, landing a few shots, but then fought like his legs had been frozen for the remainder of the fight. He couldn’t get to the 27-year-old Paul to land any of his power shots from rounds two through eight, and the fight turned into a big disappointment.

The scores were 79-73, 80-72 and 79-73.

Undercard results

Undisputed female light Welterweight champion Katie Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) did a bang-up job of beating Amanda Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs), winning a razor-thin 10-round unanimous decision. After a slow start, Taylor turned the tide by nullifying Serrano’s offense by using holding and repeated head clashes. Taylor cut Serrano badly with one of her bull-like head rams, forcing her to fight with just one good eye for most of the second half. In the eighth, the referee finally had seen enough and docked a point from Taylor for leading with her head in Billy Goat fashion. The judges’ scores were 95-94, 95-94 and 95-94. The head-butting was the difference in the fight.

There’s a lot of interest in how well Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) will perform after being retired for 19 years and facing a much younger 27-year-old Jake Paul. Physically, Tyson looks in superior shape than the pudgy-looking Paul, and his hand speed, power, and punches look far more formidable.

It’s obvious from Tyson’s workouts that he’s more gifted than Jake, who appears to be on the level of a journeyman fighter in terms of speed, skill, and power.

The co-feature fight on tonight’s card is undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) facing former seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs) in a 10-round rematch. Taylor beat Serrano by an unpopular 10-round split decision two years ago in 2022, and many feel the judges got it wrong that night.

