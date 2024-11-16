Father Time Undefeated? Tyson Loses to Paul – Boxing Results

Jake Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) dominated a very old fossil Mike Tyson (50-7, 44 KOs), winning a one-sided eight-round unanimous decision in a painful-to-watch heavyweight fight on Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Tyson was staggered by a jab followed by two left hooks from Jake in round three, causing him to fall against the ropes briefly. His legs looked rubbery at the time, and he appeared in bad shape.

From rounds four through eight, Tyson occasionally landed a shot but was mostly on the receiving end of Jake’s punches. In the final 20 seconds of the eighth round, Paul bowed to Tyson in the ring in a show of respect. It was a weak way to end the fight because it had been a total disappointment due to the lack of action and the fake look to it.

Fans complained that the fight looked fake, like a theatrical production. I agree. It didn’t look like a scripted contest, but without a dramatic ending, it needed to be authentic. At the end of the fight, the 72,300 fans were stone-cold quiet, not applauding, and they clearly weren’t happy with the contest that they’d paid to watch.

The 58-year-old Mike Tyson briefly fought well in the opening round, landing few shots against a timid-looking influencer, Jake Paul. After the first round, Tyson couldn’t do anything and looked tired. Paul hurt Tyson in round three with a jab, and he likely could have finished him but didn’t go for the kill. After the third, Jake appeared to ease off, not putting his shots together against the helpless-looking Tyson.

The scores:

– 80-72

– 79-73

– 79-73

Naive fans who were expecting the 58-year-old Mike Tyson to be able to destroy the 27-year-old Jake got a dose of reality. He was too old, and they’d been tricked by one of the hustler’s gimmick fights, an older fighter. Jake Paul has repeatedly chosen older fighters to fight, and the fans still want to watch.