Boxing Tonight: Ennis vs. Villa – Live Results

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis is going to be facing a real test tonight in the title defense of his IBF interim welterweight belt against Roiman Villa. If Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs) is the hype job, fake promotional creation that some people are beginning to believe him to be, Villa (26-1, 24 KOs) will expose that in the boxing tonight on Showtime.

Boxing247 will give live updates & results of the Ennis vs. Villa card below.

If the still untested Boots Ennis is the future of the welterweight division, he’s going to need to prove that in the live boxing tonight against the upset-minded Villa.

The 26-year-old Ennis looked absolutely horrible in his last fight on January 7th against Karen Chukhadzhian. He would have been food if Boots had been in the ring with Errol Spence Jr or Terence Crawford.

If you’re going to go by the last performances, you got to side with Roiman Villa to get the victory over Ennis, and you couldn’t even call it an upset.

It’s more like Roiman exposing a plastic hype job, who was never thee fighter that the casuals & hardcore boxing fans were under the illusion of him being.

Ennis-Villa event starts at 9:30 p.m. ET on Showtime. The preliminary fights will be shown on Youtube & Facebook beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The time of the fight tonight between Ennis & Villa will likely be past 11:00 p.m. ET.

Showtime main card at 9:30 p.m ET

– Jaron “Boots” Ennis vs. Roiman Villa

– Yoelvis Gomez vs. Marquis Taylor

– Edwin De Los Santos vs. Joseph Adorno

Preliminary card on Facebook & Youtube at 7:30 pm ET

– Euri Cedeno vs. William Townsel

– Steven Torres vs. James Evans

– Dwyke Flemmings Jr vs. Henry Rivera

Ennis vs. Villa – preview & prediction

Roiman will win tonight by wearing down & stopping the painfully thin-looking Boots Ennis by an eighth round knockout.

Ennis’ best shot at winning would be to try and get to Villa in rounds one through four by blitzing him early like he did against Sergey Lipinet, but that’s not going to happen.

After Boots loses, he needs to dump his trainer and move to Dallas, Texas, to team up with coach Derrick James. While Ennis is at it, he should move down to 140 because he’s too thin & small to fight at 147 against the lions like Roiman.

You hate to call Boots Ennis a hype job, but that’s what he looks like. He’d been matched with great care by his promoters until they made the mistake of throwing him in with the talented Karen Chukhadzhian earlier this year, and that performance put the spotlight on what he is—a hype job.

“I love this fight, and I told Boots to his face that ‘I love this fight because this dude [Roiman Villa] is bigger than what he looks like on TV, and he’s mean, and he’s going to come,” said trainer Greg Hackett to YSM Sports Media.

“We saw that with Rashidi [Ellis]. He was consistent to the body, and kept working he ended up almost stopping Rashidi in the 12th round. What more could you ask?

“Boots is in a situation where he got to wait [for a title shot against the Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford] anyway and keep weeding them out. So, I think this is a great fight, but this is not a stay-busy fight. This is a fight.

“It’s going to be a fight. You got the majority of the fans like this fight because Roiman Villa is coming off two great wins [Rashidi Ellis & Janelson Figueroa Bocachica], and he’s a puncher. Villa is a beast.

“He’s got to keep doing what he’s been doing and outclassing these guys,” said Greg when asked what Boots Ennis must do to silence the critics.