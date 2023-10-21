Boxing Tonight: Catterall vs. Linares – Live Results

Jack Catterall (27-1, 13 KO) faces the always dangerous former three-division world champion Jorge Linares (47-8, 29 KOs) in what should be an entertaining light welterweight clash at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. Linares, 38, will be the visiting fighter and needs to raise his game to keep from losing his fourth consecutive fight.

Boxing247 will give updates on tonight’s action on the Linares-Catterall card below. The event begins at 2:00 p.m. ET live on DAZN.

Main card action on DAZN

Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares

Peter McGrail vs. Fran Mendoza

Jack Turner vs. Adam Yahaya

Aqib Fiaz vs. Reece Bellotti

Khaleel Majid vs. Tom Farrell

There’s a lot riding on the line for both fighters, as they want to fight the winner of the December 9th fight between WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis & Devin Haney.

Catterall (27-1, 13 KOs) came up short last year when he fought for a world title against four-belt 140-lb champion Josh Taylor. He hopes to get a rematch with Taylor or fight the Prograis-Haney winner next if he’s victorious against the 38-year-old Linares tonight.

Linares’ career is on the brink of the scrap heap after losing his last three fights, and he cannot afford to take another loss tonight. Catterall has been dumped on by the boxing world for choosing to fight Linares rather than a younger fighter like Gary Antuanne Russell.

Even more troubling is why Linares was selected from the 135-lb division for Catterall instead of someone from the 140-lb weight class.

“Every fight for me is do or die. I’m treating this fight like a world title fight in my eyes. It’s a last-chance saloon for Linares. He’s 38-years-old and has had his time in the sun. Now, it’s my time,” said Jack Catterall to Matchoom Boxing about his fight tonight against Jorge Linares.

“I’m close to retiring, very close. So this fight is very important for me because I want to finish my career happy.”

“I truly believe he’ll give us a great performance. I don’t know if it’ll be good enough to beat Jack Catterall, but he’s not the fighter he once was,” said Eddie Hearn to Lightweight Boxing about Linares.

“When he puts everything into a training camp, and goes back to [trainer Ismael] Salas and says, ‘This is it, this is like my last hoorah,’ trust me, he’s coming,” Hearn continued about Linares.

“Jack, I wouldn’t be surprised after five or six rounds; you’re saying this is a close fight. Jack’s not a massive puncher, but he certainly punches hard enough to get his respect.

“I don’t think Jorge’s chin is as good as it used to be, but I don’t think he’ll be looking at Jack, thinking, ‘I’m not in with Teofimo’ in terms of punch power and stuff like that.

“I think this is a really good fight. Going back to the need for excitement, You got Sam Jones and those guys on me all the time. ‘If he wins this fight, he’s got to fight Haney-Prograis winner; he’s got to fight Josh Taylor.’ If you give me a performance, then you’ve got a great chance.

“If you squeeze by or give me a fight that’s not exciting, don’t expect the broadcaster and the fans to start screaming to see it again. This is like all the pressure that I’m putting myself to be more, I’m putting it on fighters and especially the prospects.

“Everybody is scrapping for slots, everybody is scrapping for attention, and everybody is scrapping for a contract. So when you’re at a level where the danger doesn’t exist, you go in there and stick it on them and get them out of there.

“Take it easy, go through the gears, but this is not just about cruising to a points victory. So, Jack has got to perform, and Jack has got to look good,” said Hearn about Catterall.