Boxing Tonight: Benavidez vs. Andrade – Live Results

Demetrius Andrade will attempt to ruin David Benavidez’s dream of a mega-fight fight against Canelo Alvarez when he takes on the WBC interim super middleweight champion tonight at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. It’ll be a massive shock to the boxing world if Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs) exposes Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) in their main event on Showtime PPV.

B247 will be giving live boxing results of the action below.

The card has excellent fights tonight, especially with the co-feature bout between Jermall Charlo and Jose Benavidez Jr. That fight should provide a lot of fireworks from start to finish as long as Benavidez Jr. (28-2-1, 19 KOs) doesn’t fold under the early onslaught from the unbeaten Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs).

In another great fight on the card, IBF light welterweight champion Subriel Matias (19-1, 19 KOs) defends against unbeaten Shohjahon Ergashev (23-0, 20 KOs) in a match some feel could steal the show from the headliner.

Tonight’s Prediction for David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade

David Benavidez’s collosol size will be too much for the older, smaller fighter Demetrius Andrade, and he’ll knock out the 35-year-old former two-division world champion by the eighth round. Andrade is a talented fighter, but he’s older now, fighting in his third weight class, going up against what is essentially a cruiserweight in Benavidez.

Showtime PPV at 8:00 pm ET

David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade

Jermall Charlo vs. Jose Benavidez Jr.

Subriel Matias vs. Shohjahon Ergashev

Hector Luis Garcia vs. Lamont Roach

Prelim action at 6:00 pm ET

Sergey Lipinets vs. Michel Rivera

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Alexis Salazar

This fight is another example of Benavidez’s management’s careful selection of opponents to keep him winning long enough to get the Canelo Alvarez lottery money.

They’re not crazy, which is why they’ve kept the vulnerable Benavdiez, who is basically a big guy walking down smaller, weaker opposition to look good. Benavidez is this era’s version of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. If you remember him, he was a fighter who did well early on by boiling down to beat smaller opposition at middleweight.

When Chavez Jr. would rehydrate, he’d have a tremendous size advantage over his opponents. The bottom dropped out of his career when he could no longer make 160 and was forced to move up to 168 & then 175 to face guys his own size.

We’ll likely see the same thing happen to Benavidez when he can no longer drain down to 168 and is forced to fight at light heavyweight and cruiserweight against similarly-sized opposition as, like Dmitry Bivol, Artur Beterbiev and Jai Opetaia.

Prediction for Jermall Charlo vs. Jose Benavidez Jr

Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) hasn’t fought in 2.5 years, but it won’t matter against 31-year-old 154-pounder Jose Benavidez Jr. (28-2-1, 19 KOs) because this guy doesn’t belong in the ring against A-level opposition and never has. Charlo will pummel the hapless Benavidez Jr. tonight, hammering him with everything but the kitchen sink until he wilts by the sixth round.

Benavidez Jr. was a decent fringe-level welterweight, but he has no place at 154, especially not at 160, going up against a talented fighter like Jermall.

“I think the fight will be really interesting for the first six rounds because Andrade tends to start fast, and Andrade said in an interview that he’s going to meet him with a fast start as well. That’s typically not Benavidez’s style to start fast,” said Paulie Malignaggi to ProBox TV about tonight’s David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade fight.

“The crown jewel of this weekend’s fight is this one here,” said Chris Algieri on the Benavidez-Andrade contest. “It shouldn’t take two days to rehydrate,” said Algieri about the monstrously huge Benavidez, who looked totally emaciated at the weigh-in last Friday.

“You’re putting yourself in a dangerous situation that way if you need that much time to rehydrate. Benavidez is probably going to gain quite a bit of weight and refuel and fill win, whereas Boo Boo is not.

“Boo Boo is going to have to cut some weight. Everybody cuts weight. I don’t care what weight class you move up to. You have to cut a little bit of weight, but Boo Boo isn’t going to fill in the same way Benavidez is.

“He can carry the weight well, Boo Boo. He never really cut a lot of weight. Still, when you’re not eating up and eating to the maximum of your training is, it can really affect you. So regardless that he wasn’t a big weight-cut guy, but he is a big frame, and he has room to put on.”