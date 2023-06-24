Boxing Tonight: Adames vs. Williams – Live Results

WBC interim middleweight champion Carlos Adames (22-1, 17 KOs) faces the experienced former IBF/WBA 154-pound champ Julian “J-Rock” Williams (28-3-1,16 KOs) in a bout that should have a lot of action for as long as it lasts at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Adames needs a good showing to keep him moving forward to an eventual title shot against WBC champion Jermall Charlo.

Showtime will show live boxing tonight of the Adames vs. Williams card at 9:00 p.m. Erickson Lubin will fight on the undercard.

Boxing247 will give live updates & results below.

‘The Hammer’ Lubin (24-2, 17 KO) in a must-win fight against Luis Arias (20-3-1, 9 KO) at 154, scheduled for ten rounds. Lubin suffered his second career defeat fourteen months ago in a ninth round stoppage against the 6’5″ Sebastian Fundora in April 2022.

Where Lubin went wrong in that fight was electing to stand in front of ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora the entire fight, trading punch-for-punch against him.

The right way for Lubin to have fought Fundora was how Brian Mendoza did by staying on the outside, coming in to land big punches, and then getting out of range.

The exciting all-action IBF super flyweight champion Fernando Martinez (15-0, 8 KO) faces Jade Bornea (18-0, 12 KO) in a twelve round fight in the first bout on Showtime’s televised portion of the card tonight.

Main TV Card @ 9:00 pm ET on Showtime

Carlos Adames vs. Julian Williams

Erickson Lubin vs. Luis Arias

Fernando Martinez vs. Jade Bornea

Preliminary fights @ 6:30 pm ET

Caleb Truax vs. Burley Brooks

Jerwin Ancajas vs. Wilner Soto

Mickel Spencer vs. Lyle McFarlane

Fernando Martinez is coming off a pair of victories over the hard-hitting former IBF 115-lb champion Jerwin Ancajas (33-3-2, 22 KOs) last year. Martinez is defending against the 28-year-old Jade Bornea (18-0, 12 KOs).

Not much is known about Bornea because he’s not been facing the upper tier opposition during his career, but perhaps he might surprise the fans.

Speaking of Ancajas. He’s fighting on tonight’s card against against Colombian journeyman Wilner Soto (22-12, 12 KOs) in an eight round confidence-booster level fight. With the 31-year-old Ancajas losing his last two fights against Martinez last year, it’s important that he get back to his winning ways against a gimme-level opponent.

Fernandez Martinez is arguably the most entertaining fighter on tonight’s card, but he’s not facing a big enough name for him to be placed higher on the card.

It would have been interesting to see Martinez face Roman Gonzalez, Juan Francisco Estrada, or Junto Nakatani. Those would be fights that would have gotten the attention of the fans.