Oleksandr Usyk stops Dubois in controversial fight – Boxing Results

In a controversial fight, WBA/WBO/IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) had to get up off the deck from a questionable low blow in the fifth round to later stop his WBA mandatory Daniel Dubois (19-2, 18 KOs) in the ninth round on Saturday night after the British fighter took a knee and was counted out at the Tarczyński Arena in Wroclaw, Poland.

Dubois was dropped in late in the eighth round after getting hit by a four-punch combination of shots from Usyk. The punches didn’t look good, but nevertheless, Dubois went down.

None of the punches looked like they had enough power on them to send Dubois down, but he went down like he was trying to escape the bombardment he was under from Usyk.

In the ninth round, Usyk came out on fire, going after Dubois, hitting him with jabs and left hands. Usyk then connected with a jab, and surprisingly, Dubois went down and failed to beat the count. It was very strange because he didn’t look hurt and appeared to misjudge the count.

Earlier in the fight, Duboid landed a booming right hand on the beltline of Usyk, sending him down. The referee Luis Pabon, ruled it as a low blow and gave Usyk almost five minutes to recover. On replay, it looked like a beltline punch that took the air out of Usyk, who was in really bad shape for several minutes on the canvas.

After the contest ended, Dubois, trainer Don Charles & promoter Frank Warren complained bitterly about being robbed of a knockout from the fifth round body shot. Dubois says he was cheated, and his promoter, Warren, wants a rematch to be ordered. He says they’re going to appeal to get a rematch.

Assuming Team Dubois’ appeal is denied, Usyk will likely move on and face WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury next for the undisputed heavyweight championship.

Was it a low blow or a KO for Dubois? What do you think?