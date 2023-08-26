Boxing Tonight: Usyk vs. Dubois – Live Results

Daniel Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) will be attempting to “rip” the IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight titles from champion Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) in their highly publicized contest at the Tarczyński Arena Wrocław in Wroclaw, Poland. This is Dubois’ big moment to try and dethrone Usyk and prove his many doubters wrong. Usyk – Dubois broadcast will be shown LIVE on ESPN+ beginning at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

The live Boxing results will be shown below of tonight’s Usyk vs. Dubois card from Wroclaw.

Complete card

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois

Denys Berinchyk vs. Anthony Yigit

Dmytro Mytrofanov vs. Hamzah Sheeraz

Daniel Lapin vs. Aro Schwartz

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Anauel Ngamissengue

Oleksandr Solomennikov vs. Piotr Gudel

Ziyad Almaayouf WON 4 Janos Penzes

Yaroslav Khartsyz vs. Konrad Czajkowski

Bryce Mills WON UD 6 Damian Tymosz

Vasile Cebotari WON TKO 6 Joel Julio

Rafal Wolczecki WON TKO 3 Roberto Arriaza

Nursultan Amanzholov LOST TKO 1 Lazizbek Mullojonov

Usyk has a ton of pressure on him tonight, needing to win to potentially set up a bout for the undisputed championship against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in January in Saudi Arabia.

Of course, that will also depend on whether Fury is able to negotiate the fight because if he asks for a king’s ransom, the Saudis will balk, leaving him less-paying options against whoever his management can dig up for him.

Dubois would like to be the one to face Fury in Saudi Arabia, as it would be an easier fight to make potentially.

“No chance, I’m going to be tunnel vision,” said Daniel Dubois to iFL TV about the huge crowd of Ukrainians that will be attending the fight tonight in Wroclaw, Poland, to watch Oleksandr Usyk defend his heavyweight titles.

“We’re dragging a few out here. We’ve got a little army. We’ve got a small army. That’s good,” said Dubois when told that David Haye is picking him to defeat Usyk tonight.

“David Haye had to do it a few times on the road, so this is it. Anything to win, go through him. Body, anything I see, I’ve got to hit. That’s the name. I’ve got to live it up,” said Dubois about his nickname, ‘Dynamite.’

“Really, this is my moment, this is it. I’m serious; I’m ready to fight. No message for him. It’s on, let’s go. Tune in to watch,” said Dubois about his message to his UK boxing fans about tonight’s contest against the unbeaten Usyk.

