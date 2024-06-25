Boxing Great Roy Jones Releases Statement After His Son Takes His Own Life

In terribly sad news, the son of boxing great, former multi-weight world ruler Roy Jones has committed suicide. Jones, who is understandably devastated over what has happened, took to social media yesterday, the tragic event having taken place on Saturday (June 22).

“Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his life on Saturday,” the all-time great wrote. “I’m so thankful to God that he allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family. I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life. God gives it and God should be the one to take it away. Please respect our privacy while my family and I process this loss. Thank you for the love and support.”

Really, nothing can be written or said here aside from how terrible this news really is. DeAndre, aged 30, was Jones’ youngest child and he was Roy’s third child, his third son. We cannot begin to imagine what Jones and his wife and two sons are currently going through, yet the former champ has shown real bravery in posting this ghastly news for the world to see.

Jones, 55, faced so many challenges during his time in the boxing ring, with him overcoming most of them, but this event in his life will have hit him the hardest. Jones, a truly special fighter in his prime, is one of the most popular and respected former champions out there. As such, many millions of people will be sickened to hear Jones’ tragic news.

All we can do is offer our sincere condolences to Roy and his family at this sad time.