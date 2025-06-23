Terence Crawford Sure Got A Reaction From Canelo Fans By Saying He’ll Send Them Home “Crying” On September 13

All in all, it was a pretty fun boxing press conference yesterday, as the massive Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford fight was further hyped by its two participants. We saw the shove Canelo gave Crawford as the two went face-to-face, while both men got off some good lines as they spoke at the top table.

But if it actually means anything, it did seem as though “Bud” got the better of things prior to being shoved backwards by his rival. Crawford was clearly enjoying himself when he stated how he will send Canelo’s fans who boo him on the night home in tears. Crawford knows all too well how passionate Mexican boxing fans are, and how a defeat for their current hero would indeed upset them.

Crawford grinned as he said he would send these fans home in tears.

“I want all the people in the stands that boo me, they gonna cry when they go home,” Crawford said. “They gonna cry.”

The crowd in attendance at the presser reacted and there was some tension in the room.

“Imma just keep it real – I’m huntin’ him,” Crawford continued. “That’s it. I’m huntin’ everything that he got and Imma take it come September 13th. I’m all about making history. I was the first two-time undisputed champion of the world. And I can assure you that Imma be the first three-time undisputed champion of the world.”

Has fan opinion shifted as far as this fight goes? Due to how bad he looked in that drearier than dreary “fight” with William Scull last month, Canelo has, in the opinion of some, slipped a little, his speed not the same, his venom not the same. Maybe. But Canelo knows he had a boring fight with Scull, and he has vowed to make up for it by “giving the people a great show” when he fights Crawford.

Canelo said yesterday that he hopes Crawford will “bring a good style to make a good fight for the people.”

Crawford is planning on bringing more than that; he is aiming to upset the Mexican hero along with the Mexican people. A Crawford win would very possibly end Canelo’s career, this barring a rematch, say if the fight is controversial in some manner, and that would result in some tears shed.

Can Crawford do it, can he topple Canelo in Las Vegas? Or will Canelo make Crawford pay for his disrespect?