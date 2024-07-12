Boots Ennis Returns With Philadelphia On His Back – Preview And Predicitoon

This Saturday night Jaron Ennis returns to the ring in a homecoming bout live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia streaming live on DAZN. Recently Boots faced outside the ring issues in court pertaining to whom he wants as representation.

Regardless of how the boxing public perceives it Jaron never did sign with Al Haymon instead signing a deal with Showtime boxing. Now Ennis has signed with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom sports.

Two items standout with this event coming up on Saturday. One is Jaron selling an impressive amount of tickets in his backyard of Philly. The second is Ennis taking on a journeyman in David Avanesyan. It should be noted that he was the replacement for Cody Crowley who was forced to withdraw after being deemed medically unfit. If Jaron does what is expected of him versus David let’s hope Eddie Hearn can secure a live opponent later this year.

It may come down to how much money Eddie can pay opponents due to the high-risk, low-reward scenario that fighter’s have found themselves taking on such a talented boxer in Ennis. Let’s hope the Saudi’s want to put up some real money for Terrence Crawford to fight Boots instead of a Canelo Alvarez fight. As far as the fight this Saturday, beyond a few rounds of possible competiveness, look for the fast hands, accuracy, and power punching of Boots to overwhelm Avanesyan.

My Official Prediction Jaron Ennis by mid-to-late stoppage.

Side Note: Keep an eye out for an undercard bout between Jalil Hackett and Peter Dobson. Also, ESPN has a card headlined by Zhanibeck Alimkhanuly vs. Andrei Mikhailovich.

Written by Chris Carlson Host/Producer of The Rope A Dope Radio Podcast Available at www.blogtalkradio.com/ropeadoperadio Follow on Twitter @RopeADopeRadio