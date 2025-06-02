Mayweather Calls Pacquiao-Barrios a ‘Money-Grab’ — But Still Picks Manny To Win Convincingly

Absolutely everyone has an opinion on the upcoming July fight between defending WBC welterweight champ Mario Barrios and living legend Manny Pacquiao. And it wouldn’t be right to not get a Mayweather take on the fight that has so divided opinions. And Jeff Mayweather, who spoke with Fight Hype, gave his opinion on the fight set for Las Vegas.

And Mayweather “isn’t cool” on the fight, or, more accurately, he isn’t cool over the way Pacquiao’s has got himself an “unfair” shot at winning a world title, this after six years without a win. Jeff said the fight is basically a “money-grab” on the part of Pacquiao, and that it’s unfair to the younger, active fighters who have worked hard to get up the rankings and get their shot at glory.

Mayweather blasts WBC title shot for Pacquiao

“It’s shocking, and, to be honest, it’s unfair to guys that have fought to try to rise up the ranks,” Mayweather said of Pacquiao coming back and going straight into a world title fight, via Fight Hype. “That’s not cool. I don’t think that’s cool, but it is what it is. You know, Manny’s Manny Pacquiao, so he can come back and do, you know…..I mean, it’s a money-grab. I don’t know if he needs money or not. I think that whether he needs money or not, he just wants to continue to add to his legacy. I think Manny’s gonna win, [convincingly] yes.”

Another Pacquiao believer despite concerns

So, on the one hand, Mayweather feels the fight is a “money-grab” on the part of Pacquiao, yet on the other he says Manny is trying to continue adding to his legacy and that he will win the fight “convincingly.” A mixed pick, to be sure.

The outcome of this fight will likely come down to how much Pacquiao has got left to offer at age 46, this after having had such a long and at times hard career. Barrios has youth on his side, but Pacquiao may have the edge in speed and movement, even at his age.

Maybe Pacquiao does need the money while he also wants to continue to add to his already secure legacy as one of the greatest fighters of all time. Mayweather joins other experts such as Amir Khan and Gerry Penalosa as far as people who are picking Pacquiao to pull it off on July 19.