Bob Arum wants Tyson Fury vs. Joe Joyce in October at Wembley

Bob Arum says he wants to put a fight together between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and fellow Brit, Joe Joyce for early October if ‘The Juggernaut’ wins his July 2nd contest against journeyman Christian Hammer.

Despite all the talk from Fury about him being retired, Arum says he’ll be fighting at the end of the year, and wants to match him against #1 WBO, #2 WBC Joyce (13-0, 12 KOs) at Wembley Stadium in London.

Arum feels that Fury vs. Joyce will do just as well as the Tyson vs. Dillian Whyte fight last April at Wembley. That fight brought in a huge crowd, even though Dillian isn’t a big star.

Joyce needs to beat Hammer (27-9, 17 KOs) in their fight on July 2nd at Wembley Arena before Arum can begin working on a clash with Fury.

Tyson will be doing the winner of the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II rematch a favor if he fights Joyce and beats him because he’s ranked #1 with the WBO. They would have to fight Joyce sooner or later, and that’ll be a tough fight for those two.

“He’s going to fight, he’s a fighting man, and I expect Tyson Fury back in the ring before the end of the year,” said Bob Arum to Frank Warren’s Queensbury Promotions, when asked about Fury talking about wanting $500 million for him to resume his career.

“I think if Joe Joyce wins his fight [against Christian Hammer] in early July, Tyson Fury and Joyce at Wembley in early at the beginning of October will do as well if not better, I don’t know how you can do better, but as well the Dillian Whyte fight with Tyson Fury.

“That will lead to a Fury fight against the winner of Joshua and Usyk. I’ll do the best I can to make sure that fight takes place in the UK because I don’t think it’s good for boxing to have a fight like that and putting it in Saudi Arabia.

“I think you make more money doing it that way, but I don’t think it’s right for the fans. Boxing is a sport that depends on the enthusiasm of the fans, and you would never think of taking the Super Bowl and moving it to Saudi Arabia, no matter what the Saudis are willing to pay.

“In the short term, it might be advantageous to go to Saudi Arabia to grab the money, but long term, it’s not good for the sport,” said Arum.