Hearn: “Moses Itauma Will Likely Have At Least Three More Fights This Year” – Bakole, Hrgovic Possibilities

Promoter Frank Warren might just have the best young heavyweight contender out there today under his Queensbury banner. Moses Itauma, still only 20 years old and 11-0(9) as a pro, is an immensely gifted fighter who plenty of good judges believe is the future of the heavyweight division. And Warren is looking at stepping the southpaw up in quality of opposition this year.

This Saturday, in Glasgow on the Josh Taylor-Ekow Essuman card, Itauma will face American Mike Balogun. No disrespect to Balogun, a former linebacker, but most people see this fight as a quick and easy stoppage win for Itauma. But the testing fights will hopefully come soon enough.

Warren: Bakole and Hrgovic are on the table for 2024

In this regard, Warren says he likes the idea of matching Itauma with Martin Bakole and/or Filip Hrgovic this year.

“Billy Nelson (trainer of Bakole) sent me a text about him making the fight at the end of the year or next year,” Warren said when speaking to BoxNation. “Moses is not sitting around waiting for him, is he. He’s gonna get on with his business and who knows, I would expect by the end of this year for Moses to have at least another three fights. I haven’t gotta drum up Bakole in my job, I’m in the Moses Itauma business and that’s all I care about. I think that’s [a fight between Itauma and Hrgovic] also a good fight to make. I wouldn’t have a problem doing that some time this year.”

Itauma wants rounds—but world titles may be closer than expected

Itauma, by his own admission, need rounds, he needs experience. Maybe a Bakole or a Hrgovic can give Itauma these rounds and this experience. Fans who have seen Itauma in action know how good he is, how special he is, while the big names Itauma has sparred – including Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Daniel Dubois – have also commented on his ability.

The way he’s going, Itauma will win a world title before too long, and maybe go on to indeed become the new face of the heavyweight division. It’s going to be an exciting and an interesting next few months watching Itauma progress through the ranks.